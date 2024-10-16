Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: asterix, Dogmatix

Our First Look At Dogmatix And The Indomitables 2 In English

Our First Look at Dogmatix And The Indomitables Vol. 2: The Romans Go To The Dogs in English, out in March next year.

From France, we get one volume of Asterix every two years. But since 2021, we also get one or two volumes a year of the younger reader Idéfix et les Irréductibles or Dogmatix And The Indomitables spinoff in the interim, telling the stories of Asterix and Obelix's dog and his many animal friends living during the Roman occupation of Gaul, ancient France. And tying in with a TV spinoff. However, English speakers still have to catch up with this book, even as the main Asterix book continues to do so well. So this month saw the launch of Dogmatix and the Indomitables Vol 1 by Yves Coulon, Matthieu Choquet, Jérôme Erbin, Philippe Fenech and Jean Bastide, translated for the English-speaking audience for the first time from Papercutz.

"Enjoy this fantastic spin-off to the timeless classic series ASTERIX, translated and distributed for the first time in North America. Dogmatix and his fine furry (or feathery!) friends are unstoppable – indomitable – in 52 B.C.E. And they stand up to the Roman invaders, like General Labienus and his pack of dogs. Lutetia will not be completely conquered!"

And then for the 11th of March 2025, announcing and previewing below the English language translation of Dogmatix and the Indomitables Vol. 2: The Romans Go To The Dogs by Hervé Benedetti, Nicolas Robin, Michel Coulon and Philippe Fenech.

"Enjoy this fantastic spin-off to the timeless classic series ASTERIX, translated and distributed for the first time in North America. Dogmatix and his crew of indomitable animals — Gluttonix and Stamina the dogs, Asmatix and Nocturnix the owls, and Bantera the cat — return to continue resisting the Roman invaders. And these animals won't let sleeping dogs lie! General Labienus erects a huge new statue in Lutetia. But when Nocturnix the druid creates a new potion — to disastrous effect — Dogmatix may have to team up with the Romans to save the day. Plus: Stamina may have found her master, Clovogarlix. And he wants to play fetch and hide and go seek! But is Clovogarlix a dog lover, or is there more to these games?"

The French volumes are up to seven, with Idéfix et les Irréductibles Tome 7 – La traversée de Lutèce also out this month. How soon will it take for Papercutz to catch up?

