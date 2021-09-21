Our First Look At Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar's King Conan #1

Bleeding Cool has a first look at Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar's King Conan #1, with an unlettered preview I bet Jude Terror is bursting at the seams to letter for his own nefarious purposes. But maybe it is worth getting it uncluttered without such satirical barbs aimed at Tom Brevoort's collecting of coffee mugs, or whatever bugbear Jude is obsessed with this quarter. Instead, here is the uncluttered artwork of Mahmud Asrar with colour by Matt Wilson. Open a bottle of shiraz, put your feet up, and be transported to the Late Hyborean Age, with an older, potentially wiser Conan, seeking to turn back the tides, Canute-style. Before long you know those waters will be running the deepest of reds. This story is set later into Conan's life than any other to date, following on from Robert E Howard's description of a bored king, leaving his throne and sailing west to see what he can find. In King Conan #1 we will discover just what that was…

KING CONAN #1 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210828

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Mahmud A. Asrar

CONAN'S LAST STAND AT THE EDGE OF THE WORLD!

Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar return to the saga of CONAN in an all-new adventure that takes the story of the Cimmerian further than has ever been revealed in ANY media to date! As Robert E. Howard posited, when King Conan grows restless on the throne, he sails west, toward land and adventure unknown. Now see the first step of King Conan's fateful journey from Aquilonia, as an old and terrible danger threatens to end the saga of the Cimmerian once and for all!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Dec 08, 2021 SRP: $4.99