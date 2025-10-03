Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: predator, Predator: Badlands

Our First Look At The Predator: Badlands Official Prequel

Predator: Badlands #1 by Ethan Sacks and Elvin Chin is the official comic book prelude to the upcoming Predator: Badlands film made in collaboration with director Dan Trachtenberg, and to be published by Marvel Comics from their 20th Century imprint on the twelfth of November.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS #1 – 75960621390000111 Written by ETHAN SACKS Art by ELVIN CHING Inks by OREN JUNIOR Cover by JUAN FERREYRA Variant Cover by CAFU – 75960621390000131b Movie Variant Cover – 75960621390000121 THE HUNT BEGINS. In the one-shot, a young Yautja warrior named Dek is given a seemingly simple task by his father: retrieve a piece of technology from a derelict spaceship that crashed years ago. Inside, however, an ancient and deadly threat lies in wait. On Sale 11/12

"Predator: Badlands," the thrilling new entry in the "Predator" film franchise, arrives in theaters on November 7. That same week, Marvel Comics will publish PREDATOR: BADLANDS #1, a tie-in comic by writer Ethan Sacks, known for his stellar work on Marvel's Star Wars titles, and, in his Marvel Comics debut, artist Elvin Ching, a promising recent participant of Marvel's Art Atelier program. Serving as the official prelude to the highly anticipated film, the one-shot is being produced in close collaboration with director Dan Trachtenberg, who will also write a foreword for the issue. Today, fans can check out never-before-seen interior artwork as well as all three of the issue's covers.

"Predator: Badlands," which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where Dek, a young Predator outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. Taking place shortly before these events, the "Predator: Badlands" comic explores the film's bold new approach to "Predator" franchise storytelling, introducing readers to Dek and other key characters.

"For a writer who grew up a lifelong fan of the "Predator" franchise, there is no bigger game than the chance to hunt with the Yautja," Sacks shared. "Working hand in hand with the filmmakers behind "Predator: Badlands," we made sure this prequel story fits into the cinematic saga like a puzzle piece. It's going to give fans a deeper, richer experience – especially when they get to feast their eyes on Elvin Ching's art."

"Badlands is the first Predator movie to draw inspiration so heavily from the comic books. So it's with great delight that you and I now get to look at splash pages, from the minds of Ethan and Elvin, of a formative adventure for our characters that serves as a perfect companion to the film," Trachtenberg raves. "Dek kicking ass in his very own comic book is a dream come true."