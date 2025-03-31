Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: gi zombie, Painkiller Jane

Painkiller Jane Crosses Over With DC Comics New 52's GI Zombie

Painkiller Jane crosses over with DC Comics' New 52 GI Zombie by Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner, Juan Santacruz, Scott Hampton, and more

Article Summary Painkiller Jane returns in an explosive crossover with G.I. Zombie for a thrilling adventure.

Set in the Italian Alps and a secretive island, the story is packed with danger and intrigue.

Covert operations, Russian defectors, and high-stakes missions drive the action-packed plot.

Expect mature themes, intense action, and a gripping storyline that captivates readers.

Painkiller Jane, created by Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada for Event Comics in 1995, continued with many series written by Palmiotti, as well as both a TV show and a movie, played by Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kristanna Loken and with comic book series at Dynamite Entertainment, Marvel Comics and now PaperFilms, owned by Palmiotti and Amanda Conner, and crossovers all over the place, including The Darkness, Vampirella, Hellboy, Darkchlde, The Punisher and Terminator. The series stars Jane Vasko, who is virtually indestructible with exceptional regenerative abilities and cannot feel pain.

And for her thirtieth year, she is returning for a new crossover courtesy of PaperFilms and Kickstarter, Painkiller Jane Vs GI Zombie, courtesy of Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner, Juan Santacruz, Scott Hampton, Moritat, Jennifer Van Damsel, David Sharpe, John J Hill, and more.

Star Spangled War Stories Featuring G.I. Zombie is one of the mostly forgotten New 52 series from 2011, created by Jimmy Palmiotti, Justin Gray and Scott Hampton which lasted a mere eight issues, plus a Futrure's End special and popped up in three issues of Justice League United written by Gray in 2015. The character has not been seen since. How the copyright on all this was decided is a question I am going to have to ask Jimmy. Painkiller Jane Vs GI Zombie on Kickstarter currently has pledges of $41,362 against a $38,000 goal, from 587 backers with 17 days to go.

"Brace yourselves for a heart-stopping adventure as G.I. Zombie, aka Agent Jared Kabe, makes his highly anticipated return to comics. This time, he's joining forces with the fierce and unstoppable Painkiller Jane, and her fearless assassin girlfriend, Ajira as they set off on a high-stakes mission that will take you from the freezing heights of the Italian Alps to a decadent island teeming with the world's elite. The story catapults into action as G.I. Zombie embarks on a covert operation to escort two Russian scientists defecting to the United States. However, their carefully laid plans unravel as Painkiller Jane and Ajira find themselves unexpectedly tangled in the fray. What starts as a coincidence quickly turns into an alliance of necessity."

"As they navigate this perilous mission, the team encounters relentless Russian assassins, each encounter more dangerous than the last. Explosions, gunfire, and sheer determination fuel their journey. Their paths lead to a mid-air confrontation with a hijacked commercial plane full of undercover Russian assassins. Their journey culminates on a mysterious island, a playground for the rich and infamous, shrouded in secrets and decadence. Here, the stakes are higher than ever. They must infiltrate, survive the hedonistic dangers lurking in every shadow, and expose the horrifying truths hidden beneath the island's luxurious facade."

"Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled ride packed with explosive action, edge-of-your-seat suspense, and a plot that twists and turns with every page. This is not just a mission; it's a journey into the heart of darkness, where courage, loyalty, and the fight for justice are put to the ultimate test. Get ready for an adult comic series that will leave you craving for more. With G.I. Zombie, Painkiller Jane, and Ajira leading the charge, this is one mission you absolutely can't afford to miss! Reminder: This is a mature audience title (nudity, adult themes and more), you'll thank me later!"

