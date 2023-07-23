Posted in: Comics | Tagged: devil's due, mercy sparx, Pat Shand

Pat Shand Takes On Mercy Sparx From Devil's Due This Winter

Devil's Due Publishing is back from Joshua Blaylock. Fantasy series Mercy Sparx is returning with the one-shot No More Angels Left to Fall

Yup, Devil's Due Publishing is back from Joshua Blaylock. Good girl/bad girl fantasy series Mercy Sparx that Blaylock has been most associated with, is returning with the one-shot No More Angels Left to Fall for this Winter, and now the devil girl's universe has been announced to expand in 2024 in a new miniseries centred around Club Nephilim, a supernatural black market where entities from the underworld can offer artefacts and services to the most powerful members of human society, and where angels who've fallen on hard times, looking to stay off of Heaven's radar may find themselves.

The series stars the rogue angel Ladara, once a prisoner of the club's founders, Lilu and Lilin, who seizes control of the organization following the events of Mercy Sparx #14 dubbed its Big F-cking Finale back in 2020. Finale no more, it seems. While Mercy Sparx creator Josh Blaylock will co-plot, writer Pat Shand of Destiny NY, Van Helsing, Space Between Ent will script, with an artist yet to be announced.

Club Nephilim was introduced in 2013 in Mercy Sparx Ongoing Series #4, (Omnibus vol. 1) wherein Mercy Sparx herself was held prisoner within the facility, gaining entrance through a series of Earth-based doorways (including several major bank branches and the headquarter of Mansonto Chemicals). Drawn by Matt Merhoff with colorists Greg & Fake. In a botched attempt to rescue Ladara on orders from Heaven, Mercy finds the angel to have taken on a case of Stockholm syndrome, now loyal to her own captors, and addicted to the synthetic halo energy "Lord's Light".

The series sees supporting character Ladara as in a new lead anti-hero, as well as the return of sexual demons of Chiloé and African folklore, El Trauco and the Popobawa, respectively, mobster cherubs, the origins of Lilin and Lilu finally revealed, and others from Blaylock's Mercy Sparx universe.

"Over the years, there have been so many interesting characters appear in Mercy's world that I simply haven't had time to expand upon," said Blaylock, "but, being the obsessive world-builder that I am, I rarely introduce characters without an entire background story thought out, and I can't wait to turn the reigns over to Pat Shand to expand upon the denizens of Nephilim."

Until then, here's the one title Devil's Fue have in their October 2023 solicits and solicitations…

ARKWORLD GN (MR)

DEVILS DUE

AUG231840

(W) Josh Blaylock (A / CA) Travis Hymel

When a discovery turns our understanding of history upside down, we meet a couple who abruptly find themselves swept-up in a deep state conspiracy that threatens their world. Only, the year is 11,000 BCE, and their advanced world was nothing like we have been told. Nor does our couple know the role they will play in the survival of society's knowledge in the years to come. Collects the first three installments of ArkWorld!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 19.99

