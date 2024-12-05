Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jms, patton oswalt

Patton Oswalt on J. Michael Straczynski's Return to Spider-Man

Patton Oswalt on J. Michael Straczynski's return to Spider-Man, Thor and Captain America from Marvel Comics right now.

Article Summary J. Michael Straczynski revisits Spider-Man, Thor, and Captain America in Marvel's latest issues.

Patton Oswalt shares enthusiasm for a memorable sequence in Straczynski's Captain America.

Spider-Man's scientific expertise shines as he tackles time travel and quantum mechanics.

Iconic trio faces haunting challenges in Broxton, linked to Thor's confronting past.

J. Michael Straczynski is coming to the end of his run on Captain America, and he has used that fact to bring in a couple of other characters he is best known for writing at Marvel; Thor and Spider-Man. He is taking advantage of that fact to remind readers of what he used to be best known for at Marvel Comics back in the day, drawn by stellar Marvel artist Jesus Saiz.

With the relationship between Spider-Man and Captain America, as quite the highlight.

With Thor as a psychological go-between.

As well as the straightest of straight men.

With Peter Parker, showing his scientific smarts, even when time travel, quantum mechanics and the potential impact on the Marvel Multiverse in play across the panels…

But it was one scene that really took writer/actor/comedian Patton Oswalt's fancy, posting "Looooooved this sequence from @straczynski.bsky.social 's latest issue of CAPTAIN AMERICA.".

It's almost as if there's a little bit of wish fulfilment leaking out in these final pages… as Deadpool recently added, "It's just been miss after miss after miss…" And for other Spider-Man comic book stories that Patton Oswalt enjoys, there is a new Folio Collection, Unforgettable Stories, coming.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #15

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240888

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) Jesus Saiz (CA) Taurin Clarke

"THE NEW WARRIORS THREE" PART TWO! J. Michael Straczynski revisits THOR and SPIDER-MAN! When Captain America, Spidey and Thor find themselves drawn to Broxton, Oklahoma, the trio will have to work together to find what's drawn them to the ruined town – and site of Thor's greatest shame. But what they find may prove too horrifying for even the greatest of heroes to overcome… Rated T+In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA #16

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240736

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Taurin Clarke

"THE NEW WARRIORS THREE" PART THREE! Captain America, Spider-Man and Thor are trapped in a mirror dimension harboring Broxton's glory days – and ghosts of Thor's failures are ready to exact their revenge. Can Cap and Spidey help free Thor of his past, or is Broxton's history doomed to repeat itself forever? RATED T+In Shops: Dec 18, 2024 SRP: $4.99

