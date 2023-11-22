Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: guillem march, penthouse

Penthouse Comix #1 Returns For Valentine's Day 2024 With Guillem March

Nathan Yocum and Ryan Swanson, the founders of Behemoth Comics, have a new publishing project, The return of Penthouse Comics.

Nathan Yocum and Ryan Swanson, the founders of Behemoth Comics, later sold to Sumerian Records and now partnered with Massive Publishing, have a new publishing project, The return of Penthouse Comics, in conjunction with Penthouse Global Licensing – and nothing to do with Sumerian. And to be published for the thirtieth anniversary of the original Penthouse Comix, for Valentine's Day 2024.

Penthouse Comix was originally founded and edited by Marvel and Valiant writer George Caragonne and Bullet Comics and Her New York's Horatio Weisfeld, running for 32 issues from 1994 to 1998, and when it folded, versions kept being published overseas until 2011. Originally printed inside Penthouse Magazine, with work from Adam Hughes, Kevin Nowlan, and Garry Leach, publisher Bob Guccione made it a stand-alone magazine, famed at the time for offering the highest comic book page rate of $800.

Caragonne originally pitched a THUNDER Agents revival to Guccione, who pivoted and offed him Penthouse Comix instead. Artists who contributed to the comic books, which varied in the degree of explicit content shown as the years passed, also included Mark Beachum, Mike Harris, Arthur Suydam, Jordan Raskin, Horacio Altuna, Milo Manara, Roberto Baldazzini, Richard Corben, Tony Salmons, Bart Sears and Gray Morrow.

Caragonne famously fired managing editor Weisfeld for Penthouse Comix #4, and a number of the more A-List artists left with him. Caragonne was accused of embezzlement by Penthouse in 1995, lost his job and committed suicide, jumping off the 45th floor of the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square. Dave Elliot took over the magazine and ran it until publisher General Media went bankrupt.

The new Penthouse Comix, with #1 out on the 14th of February, Valentine's Day has covers from Matteo Scalera, Jeff Dekal, Joshua Swaby, Marc Aspinall, Robert Sammelin, Vanesa Del Rey, Maria Llovet, Elia Bonetti and others. The second issue for May will bring in artists like Tula Lotay, Jae Lee, Marguerite Sauvage, and more.

The new Penthouse Comics will be $9.99, bi-monthly, six issues per year, a 96-page comic with a mix of action/crime/thriller stories and printed oversized like a traditional magazine.

The first issue will contain Gun Crazy, about Dolly Sanchez and Lanoya O'Brien, two girls fighting for survival in an eighties-meets-Tarantino story. Guillem March draws Jean Dufaux's The Dream, a tale about Megan, a Hollywood casting director turning a dancer into a star. I Spit On Your Grave is an adaptation of Vernon Sullivan's novel. And Miss October hunts down a pin-up-themed serial killer. Writers include Jean-David Morvan, Stephen Desberg, Steve D and Jean Dufaux; artists include Guillem March, Alain Queireix, Jef, Rey Macutay and more. Here are some covers that we can show. There are also others we definitely can't. And we also have a first look at the cover of issue 2…

PENTHOUSE COMICS #1 CVR A SCALERA (MR)

PENTHOUSE

DEC231651

(W) Jean-David Morvan, Stephen Desberg, Steve D, Jean Dufaux (A) Guillem March, Alain Queireix, Jef, Rey Macutay (CA) Matteo Scalera, Elia Bonetti

Releasing 30 years after the original line debuted, Penthouse is proud to present the ongoing return of Penthouse Comics! Featuring a wealth of talent from all across the industry telling stories in the action, thriller, and horror genres, issue #1 debuts four new ongoing tales. Gun Crazy debuts the wild ride of Dolly Sanchez and Lanoya O'Brien, two girls fighting for survival in this violent story in the crossroads of Tarantino, VHS stuff, and the 80's. Guillem March draws Jean Dufaux's The Dream, a tale about Megan, a Hollywood casting director who attempts to bring out the potential actor hidden deep inside a stripper in the San Francisco suburbs. I Spit On Your Grave is an adaptation of Vernon Sullivan's famous novel about Lee Anderson, whose only goal is to avenge the death of his brother. Along the way he'll fall into a life of debauchery and sex. Miss October follows a young and high-flying female who desperately must find the killer whose murdering women, one-by-one and dubbing them by each month of the year, before she's next! As always, Penthouse Comics features a bonus photoshoot and editorial!In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: $9.99

