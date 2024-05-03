Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newliyg, professor xavier

The Fate Of Professor X in The Daily LITG, 3rd of May 2024

The fate of Professor X in X-Men topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary Explore the latest on Professor X's cliffhanger fate in X-Men comics.

Get insights on fresh comic storylines, spoilers, and industry news.

Discover the top comic discussions from Bleeding Cool's LITG.

Join the mailing list for daily comic updates and features.

The fate of Professor X in X-Men topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Professor X's Fate in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Is Ahsoka Really Just Star Wars Rebels Season 5

LITG two years ago: Future Of The Arrowverse

LITG three years ago, Night Court to Nightmare Machine

LITG four years ago – Fan First Friday, Frankenstein

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from our Hasbro Star Wars, Danny Boyle Frankenstein and Umbrella Academy.

LITG five years ago, Chewbacca, Krull, Sonic

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bill Sienkiewicz – New Mutants, Big Numbers, Elektra Assassin, Stray Toasters

– New Mutants, Big Numbers, Elektra Assassin, Stray Toasters Adam Hughes, artist on Gen 13, Wonder Woman

artist on Gen 13, Wonder Woman Dennis O'Neill – Batman, Green Arrow/Green Lantern writer and lecturer

– Batman, Green Arrow/Green Lantern writer and lecturer Will O'Mullane – former Titan Comics PR

– former Titan Comics PR John Hendrick of Big Bang Comics, Dublin

of Big Bang Comics, Dublin Enrique Lopez Lorenzana of Nancy In Hell

of Nancy In Hell Gerardo Sandoval , of Venom, Guardians 3000, New Avengers

, of Venom, Guardians 3000, New Avengers Ivan Freitas Da Costa, co-owner of CCXP, Brazil

co-owner of CCXP, Brazil Shawn Richison of Legend Of The Sunset People

of Legend Of The Sunset People Amber Greenlee , owner of Panel2Panel

, owner of Panel2Panel Dave Sharpe , comic book letterer

, comic book letterer Darren Auck , former art director at Marvel Comics

, former art director at Marvel Comics Chris Ulm, Malibu/DC editor and writer, Ninja High School, Planet Of The Apes, Leather & Lace

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!