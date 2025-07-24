Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Ignition Press, Peter Murrieta, sdcc

Peter Murrieta Signs New Comic Book Deal With Ignition Press For SDCC

Peter Murrieta signs a new comic book deal with Ignition Press for San Diego Comic-Con

Peter Murrieta, the creator of Wizards of Waverly Place, has announced a new comic book series from Ignition Press, launching at San Diego Comic-Con. They haven't said what his book is yet, or anything, but he is definitely doing one. Odds are they will get around to it at some point, just maybe not over the San Diego Comic-Con weekend. "From the meeting of the author of one of my favourite novels about being a punk kid, Cut My Hair, these many years ago, to the reconnecting via my Substack newsletter, I'm so excited to bring this idea and this big, bold world we're about to launch into with Jamie and Ignition. It's going to be thrilling and fun and wild, and I can't wait for you to see it!" said Peter Murrieta. Or at least a press release did.

"It's serendipitous that we would announce our working with Peter Murrieta on the eve of SDCC, as it was nearly two decades ago at this very show that Peter and I met for the first time. He and I had been put together by Ignition Press CEO Eric Gitter and were talking about collaborating on a project that ended up not coming to fruition, but it was an interaction that I remembered fondly enough that when I had an opportunity to approach him again about doing something new, I jumped at it," added Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich. "His upcoming project from Ignition Press is the kind of ambitious genre-masher that I can't help to get excited about, and for Peter to bring his unique point of view to it is that extra spice that will really make for a comic book like we've never seen before."

Ignition Press has previously announced creators, including co-founder and Creative Director Jeremy Haun, Cullen Bunn, Si Spurrier, Leah Williams, Stephanie Williams, Jim McCann, Tim Seeley, the Miranda Brothers, Stefano Simeone, Mike Tisserand, Marika Cresta, David Baldeón, Letizia Cadonici, and Joe Eisma, in their lineup.

Peter Murrieta will join the publisher on their Doing Comics Differently with Ignition Press panel at the Grand 10 and 11 panel rooms in the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina on Sunday from 11 am until noon. The publisher promises to reveal additional creators during the panel. Not me though, I'm still in London.

Peter Murrieta, Deputy Director at the Sidney Poitier New American Film School, is a multiple Emmy Award-winner known for award-winning series like Netflix's Mr. Iglesias and Disney's

Wizards of Waverly Place, which launched the career of Selena Gomez. Murrieta is also the recipient of the Imagen Foundation's Norman Lear Writer's Award and was honoured in the foundation's 2024 and 2025 classes of Influential Latinos in Media.

Over the last two decades, Murrieta has produced TV shows, including One Day at a Time for Netflix, Lopez for TV Land, Superior Donuts for CBS, Cristela for

ABC and Primo for Amazon Freevee. He also created the WB series Greetings from Tucson, one of the first ever to feature a diverse, bi-racial family, set in Peter's native Arizona. Murrieta is currently developing an adaptation of the novel Blood and Gold: The Legend of Joaquin Murrieta, which he co-wrote with the novelist Jeffrey J. Mariotte, in addition to his to-be-announced comic series from Ignition Press.

