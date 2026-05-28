Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: Directive 8020, Jason Graves, supermassive games

The Official Soundtrack For Directive 8020 Has Been Released

The official soundtrack for Directive 8020 has been released — you can find the atmospheric tunes on multiple streaming platforms

Article Summary The official Directive 8020 soundtrack is now streaming on multiple platforms, featuring the full original score.

Directive 8020 music is composed by Jason Graves, known for standout game scores like Until Dawn and Tomb Raider.

Jason Graves reveals how a three-note corporate motif shapes Directive 8020’s eerie ship atmosphere and tension.

The Directive 8020 soundtrack also introduces themes for Brianne Young and the game’s shifting alien threat.

Supermassive Games has released the full original soundtrack for their latest game, Directive 8020, with the full set available on multiple platforms. The whole soundtrack was composed by Jason Graves, who had a hand in soundtracks for Until Dawn, Far Cry Primal, Tomb Raider, and more. If you've played the game at all, you know the music to that is some of the more spacey and intense stuff out there, but it's definitely worth a listen. We have more info about it from Graves himself, as he released some liner notes with the album. Have fun checking out the music!

Jason Graves Gives His Notes on the Directive 8020 Soundtrack

"I composed a simple, three-note motif that is featured throughout the ship's corridors in the guise of overly friendly, corporate music. It plays anytime you see the company logo pop up on screen. 'Welcome To The Corinth Family' is the first track on the album, and it begins and ends with the corporate, three-note ID. Those same three notes are constantly playing in the background of the cue as well in different variations. All of the sound design and UI bleeps and bloops were purposely tuned to the same key as this corporate music, resulting in a peaceful, tranquil feeling and harmony between the ship and its crew. Until things begin to go awry…then the entire tuning of the ship's interior and UI sounds are disjunct and wrong in every possible way.

The true corporate intentions are revealed in track two, 'Little Star,' which has the same three notes spread over a constantly evolving, mysterious bed of pulsing orchestra and synth sounds. This same approach is used in chapter openings throughout the game, as a "previously on…" kind of tag. I also introduce the main thematic concept of the protagonist – a shape-shifting creature of unknown origin. Just like the creature, notes bend and shift without any proper logic or predictability. These constantly changing, bending notes are featured throughout the entire score. Sometimes they feel slightly mysterious, other times completely off.

There's also a theme for Brianne Young. 'Young Eyes Open' underscores many of the conversations and experiences you see through her eyes, beginning with awakening from hypersleep. It's mostly hopeful with a tinge of the bending notes, hinting at darker possibilities in the future. This same theme is implemented into a jazz combo with the track 'Young At Heart,' which underscores a 'Two Days Before Launch' flashback. It's an excuse to have some fun and lean into something a bit unexpected, with some of the original orchestra and bending synth sounds leaking into the acoustic trio from time to time."

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