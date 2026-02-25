Peter Parker & Mary Jane Amazing Spider-Man/Venom DeathSpiral Spoilers

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: carnage, Death Spiral, mary jane watson, peter parker

Peter Parker, Eddie & Dylan Brock, Ben Reilly, Flash Thompson, Mary Jane Watson... oh and Paul, in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom Death Spiral #1

Article Summary Peter Parker returns in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1, facing chaos and emotional fallout.

Ben Reilly’s actions strain Peter’s relationship with Mary Jane as he navigates unanswered messages.

A mysterious killer targets Parkers, Reillys, and Brocks, echoing the classic Terminator story arc.

Carnage stirs up trouble while Flash Thompson and Dylan Brock clash amid growing danger and suspense.

Spider-Spoilers! Spider-Spoilers! Spider-Spoilers! Spider-Spoilers! Spider-Spoilers! Spider-Spoilers! As Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 by Charles Soule, Joe Kelly, Al Ewing and Jesus Saiz is published today by Marvel Comics. The beginning of a new crossover event, with Peter Parker back in town, catching up with emails and phone messages.

I've just started my own ADHD treatment, one week into Ritalin, which does feel ridiculous and it's all Armando Iannucci's fault. I should talk about that more, but I can empathise with this, cycling into, through and out of London does help. It also gives you a bit of the thrill-seeking risk-prone rush that ADHD sufferers seek out, Spider-Man, so there is that as well. nd as Peter Parker does his best to avoid Mary Jane Watson…

To be fair, he does have a lot of messages to get through, he is unaware of how his imposter Ben Reilly left things with her…

It wasn't well.

And talking of cycling through a major city… yeah, that right there. You don't see those as much in London since the cycle lanes came in, and they fixed the likes of Hammersmith, Vauxhall and Elephant and Castle roundabout, but still. And of course, the cyclist was called Parker too. This is obviously not a coincidence. Whether it's a Parker or a Reilly…

Or even a Brock, there are a lot of surname-based murders going on, like in the first Terminator movie…

And as the Brocks get closer together, of course, there's a Paul to get in the way.

You don't reckon that man bun is a symbiote, do you? Or at least a parasite drilling into his skull.

And while Flash is making some rather awful moves on Mary Jane Watson…

Dylan is aware of the competition therein… and the name spiral of death is getting closer and closer to our players… and even Carnage, Eddie Brock's current symbiote, wants to join the chat.

Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 by Charles Soule, Joe Kelly, Al Ewing and Jesus Saiz is published today by Marvel Comics.

Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 by Charles Soule, Joe Kelly, Al Ewing, Jesus Saiz

FIRST YOUR FRIENDS. THEN YOUR FAMILY. THEN YOU. The next epic SPIDER-MAN and VENOM crossover starts here and continues through April! A new super-powered serial killer is on the loose and they're coming for Spidey, Venom and everyone in between. But what terrible secret has CARNAGE learned, and what does it have to do with Spider-Man?!

