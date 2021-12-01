Piotr Kowalski Replaces Andrea Mutti On Vault Comics' A Dark Interlude

A Dark Interlude was the metafictional sequel to Fearscape published by Vault Comics that has been a little delayed. Issue 1 by Ryan Sullivan and Andrea Mutti was published in November 2020 and issue 2 in December 2020 and then… nothing.

Now it seems A Dark interlude, which has had an interlude of over a year, will return in January 2022. And, as a self-aware comic book will probably comment on the delay, and artist replacement of Piotr Kowalski. And the series will return to a monthly schedule following that.

"Usually when doing anything PR-related I'll just LARP as the book's protagonist, Henry Henry.(For example, the diamond solicits for A Dark Interlude #1-5 tell their own little story of Henry Henry spewing invective at Vault Comics' PR guy for forcing him to write the solicits.) However, this time I've elected to break kayfabe," said series co-creator Ryan O'Sullivan. "Piotr Kowalski is an incredible artist, and I'm extremely excited to have him join Vlad, Deron, Vault, and myself on the last three issues of A Dark Interlude. Seeing the Fearscape and its cast of characters through the eyes of Piotr's incredibly detailed pen has been breathtaking. Readers of the series are going to be blown away. 100% worth the wait. "Admittedly, I usually hate it when art changes mid-way through a book, but given the metafictional nature of A Dark Interlude, we've gone ahead and made it part of the story. This was all part of my master plan, you see. The big delay between Issues 2 and 3? Why, I suppose you could say it was a…Dark Interlude. An obviously intentional piece of comic-distribution-as-performance-art that allowed us to comment on the–" [Editor's note: the delay was due to covid lock down complications and had nothing to do with Ryan's "creative vision". Do not trust the creator of Henry Henry when he says he has "broken kayfabe". He is pathologically incapable of doing so. Please buy this book so we can finally be rid of him for good.] A DARK INTERLUDE, the not-quite-a-sequel to FEARSCAPE, is written by Ryan O'Sullivan, drawn by Piotr Kowalski, colored by Vladimir Popov, lettered by Andworld Design, and designed by Tim Daniel. A DARK INTERLUDE #3 hits store shelves on January 26, 2022, with a stunning A cover by Ariela Kristantina and a gorgeous B cover variant by Rebekah Isaacs. The full synopsis can be found below:

And here are those solicits for the final three issues, though the dates have yet to be updated.

A DARK INTERLUDE #3 CVR A KRISTANTINA (MR)

VAULT COMICS

NOV201606

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Ariela Kristantina

What sort of gibbering reprobate requires solicit information for the third chapter of a story? Why must I continue to write these? And don't you dare respond citing "contractual obligations". If we're going to go down that route, then may I remind you that if it wasn't for me, nobody would have heard of… [Message truncated once again, with apologies, at the request of Vault Comics].In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: $3.99

A DARK INTERLUDE #4 CVR A KRISTANTINA (MR)

VAULT COMICS

DEC201755

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Ariela Kristantina

Dear Vault Comics:

I am writing on behalf of my client, Henry Henry, to conceal his contract with you dated 11/11/2020. It was not made clear to my client that he would have to write sales copy on an issue-by-issue basis. Because of this unaccepable clause, he will no longer be…

[MESSAGE TRUNCATED UNTIL SUCH TIME AS LEGAL MATTERS ARE RESOLVED]In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: $3.99

A DARK INTERLUDE #5 CVR A KRISTANTINA (MR)

VAULT COMICS

FEB211610

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Ariela Kristantina

[No solicit copy approved due to pending legal metter with Henry Henry's estate.]In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: $3.99