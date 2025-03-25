Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Kingstone Comics, piranha comics

Piranha Comics Of Kingston-Upon-Thames Opens A New, Bigger, Store

Piranha Comics of Kingston-Upon-Thames opens a new, bigger, store, this Saturday with a special Free Comic Book Day

Article Summary Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames moves to a larger store at 12-13 Apple Market this Saturday.

New location features a special Free Comic Book Day to celebrate the store's grand reopening.

The owner Bek Bayram chose expansion over selling due to high interest in the comic book store.

Local comic creators Bryan Hitch and Mark Millar might visit, adding excitement to the event.

Long-time readers of Bleeding Cool will know my love for a very small comic book store in Kingston-Upon-Thames, on the edges of South West London, Piranha Comics. Well, it isn't going to be quite as small anymore. Instead, it is closing and moving around the corner to be so much bigger, taking over the old Holland And Barrett store at 12-13 Apple Market, while H&B moves around the corner opposite the Bentalls Centre. The old store was a bit hard to find, I had a slightly popular YouTube video that explained how to find it. It is also great for footfall for the local restaurants, so I probably won't need another video for this… they will be having a new store opening on Saturday the 29th of March. I'll be there, and hey, it's also a relatively local store for the likes of Bryan Hitch and Mark Millar; their accountants are around the corner, so who knows who may turn up. They are also doing a Free Comic Book Day a month early to promote the store…

The owner of the store, Bek Bayram, told me that recently, he had entertained offers from a number of prominent London comic book folk to buy Piranha Comics and the sister store in Bromley. But instead of selling, he decided that if there was so much interest, maybe he should just try and re-examine what the stores were doing, work out what they would have done, and then do it himself. Moving to bigger premises and offering a larger variety of products looks like it will be a big part of that.

The new Piranha Comics store, with a special Free Comic Book Day, will run from 11am until 9pm, this Saturday, qt 12-13 Apple Market in Kingston-Upon-Thames. And it should be a little easier to find than the old one.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!