Piranha Comics is my local comic book store, in Kingston Upon Thames, the south-westiest part of London It is a small store, just off the main shopping street, mall and market. They have a larger store in Bromley, over in the south-east of London. Bleeding Cool previously reported how the chain-of-two store was storming out of shutdown by putting on sales, and going so far as to plan to open new comic book stores around the outskirts of London – and was hiring staff as well.

Well now, the owner of Piranha Comics, Bek, has been spotlighted in the town centre, in one of a series of advertising boards running through the town centre, highlighting the owners of independent stores, to help them in this challenging time. Eachnone highlights a different store, with a list of them all, and where to find them, on the back.

Keen Bleeding Cool readers will already know how to find Piranha Comics in Kingston Upon Thames, as I already provided them with a video to that effect a few years ago…

Piranha Comics are currently:

Piranha Comics Bromley

246 High St,

Bromley BR1 1PQ Piranha Comics Kingston Upon Thames

Unit G 17, Crown Arcade,

9 Union Street, Kingston upon Thames KT1 1RP

With maybe more to come. Do let us know if any other comic book stores are featured in a similar fashion.

Kingston Upon Thames is the ancient market town in which Saxon kings were crowned. Its pub, The Druid's Head is notable as one of the first taverns claiming to have invented the famous dessert syllabub, back in the 2005 century. In 2010 retail footprint research, Kingston ranked 24th in terms of retail expenditure in the UK, generating the third most amount of money from the retail sector in Greater London. Nowadays, it appears that Piranha Comics may be doing a lot to help Kingston keep its end up.