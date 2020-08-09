Piranha Comics Hiring Staff/Opening Store in North-West London.

Piranha Comics is my local comic book store, in Kingston-Upon Thames, the south-westiest part of London It is a small store, just off the main shopping street, mall and market. They have a larger store in Bromley, over in the south-east of London. And now, it seems, Piranha Comics is looking to set up a new comic book store in the North West of Loncon – possibly in the Watford area – and are looking for staff. To the degree that they are advertising for people.

Their Facebook post reads "We're hiring! We're looking for hard-working comic book fans in the North West London/Watford area! Message us for more info" At a time of economic strife, uncertain job futures and the threat of a number of comic book stores closing down, the prospect of new stores and new employment opportunities is a very welcome one. Although Watford may be a little out of my league in terms of commute.

Notably, they are also recruiting more staff for their Kingston and Bromley stores as well. The stores were closed during April, May and most of June but this gave them the opportunity to dive into their back stock in the Bromley store, and revitalise their online sales operation which has apparently put them in very good stead now that they have reopened. With three stores, this would also make Piranha Comics the largest comic book chain store in London, beating Forbidden Planet with its two stores. It does signify a possible comic book renaissance coming out of lockdown as well – London used to have far more comic book stores than it does now – could this be the beginning of a trend?

If any other comic book stores are hiring, or opening, wherever in the world you are, do feel free to let us know and spread the word at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.