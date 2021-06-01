Ponies vs. Kraken in My Little Pony Friendship is Magic #98 [Preview]

If there's one thing that My Little Pony has taught us all, it's that there's nothing the power of friendship can't overcome. Well, almost nothing. In this preview of Wednesday's My Little Pony Friendship is Magic #98, the gang faces off against the Kraken, and let's just say things don't go so well. Can they manage to befriend a raging sea beast? Probably. But find out for sure when the comic hits stands, and check out the preview below.
MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #98 CVR A AKEEM S ROBERTS
IDW PUBLISHING
MAR210457
MAR210458 – MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #98 CVR B JUSTASUTA – $3.99
(W) Celeste Bronfman (A / CA) Akeem S Roberts
When a painting brings up memories of the past, Celestia and Luna must confront their fears in order to move on-which means coming face-to-face with the kraken, that terrible creature that attacked their ship so long ago! But things aren't always as they seem in Equestria…
In Shops: 6/2/2021
SRP: $3.99
