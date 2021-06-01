Ponies vs. Kraken in My Little Pony Friendship is Magic #98 [Preview]

If there's one thing that My Little Pony has taught us all, it's that there's nothing the power of friendship can't overcome. Well, almost nothing. In this preview of Wednesday's My Little Pony Friendship is Magic #98, the gang faces off against the Kraken, and let's just say things don't go so well. Can they manage to befriend a raging sea beast? Probably. But find out for sure when the comic hits stands, and check out the preview below.