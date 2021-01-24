PrintingWatch: Daredevil #25 Goes To Third Printing

Okay, so we're going to use the PrintingWatch title going forward I think. Marvel Comics has sent Daredevil #25 back to a third printing, for the first appearance as Elektra Nachios as the new Daredevil, taking over from Matt Murdock in the role – and in the lead. It also has an additional 1:25 variant cover. They also have second printings of the King In Black spinoffs Planet Of The Symbiotes #1 and The Return Of The Valkyries #1, as well as SWORD #2.

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

"DOING TIME" Starts Here!

After a landmark year that put Daredevil through the wringer, this December, CHIP ZDARSKY and MARCO CHECCHETTO are dropping the Man Without Fear into familiar territory: behind bars. But there are no conspiracies against Daredevil to be found here – just the truth that his actions led to a man's death.

Faced with the reality and consequences of his actions, will Daredevil have the stomach to serve his term? Worse still, facing down a prison's worth of criminals he helped put away, will he survive it? Rated T+

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman, Frank Tieri (A) Guiu Vilanova, Danilo Beyrouth (CA) Tony Moore

DARKNESS REIGNS OVER THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Rated T+

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Mattia De Iulis

JANE FOSTER RETURNS!

Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one. When the King in Black comes to Midgard, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries to help stop him -starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard's own hallowed halls, and X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself. But what Jane doesn't know…is that she never was the only Valkyrie after all. Who is the fourth warrior? Jason Aaron and Torunn Gronbekk team up with artist Nina Vakueva for a story that will rock the foundations of the Marvel Universe! Rated T+

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Valerio Schiti

WHAT IS PROTOCOL V?

The S.W.O.R.D. station is thrown in at the deep end of a planetary crisis as Krakoa battles the KING IN BLACK! While a cross-division team take on latex dragons from outer space, Abigail Brand prepares a deniable operation all her own. What is PROTOCOL V – and can the Earth survive it? Rated T+

(W) Seanan McGurie (A) Flaviano (CA) Ken Lashley

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley

