Multiple Printings From Dark Horse, Boom, Image, Marvel, Scout, Vault

Phantom Starkiller from Scout Comics, Ha Ha from Image, Gwenom Vs Carnage and Amazing Spider-Man from Marvel, I Walk With Monsters from Vault and lots for Seven Secrets from Boom.

PHANTOM STARKILLER #1 3RD PTG

DEC208153

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Peter Goral (A) Joseph Schmalke

Third Printing ! Black Caravan imprint. For uncounted millennia, the Cryptocrystalline Stone remained lost to the blackness of space, hidden amongst the stars. As time passed, the galaxy slipped into greater peril. Thousands of systems fell and worlds crumbled. Dark and ominous beings conspire from the shadows to possess its unlimited power and ability to resurrect a legion of deathless warriors. From the vastness of the unknown regions, whispers of his return paralyzed all in fear: Phantom Starkiller, The Cosmic Ghoul Warrior must now unleash his inner darkness to carry out his master's wishes, all while plotting his revenge; for he cannot stop his interstellar rampage until The Curse of The Cryptocrystalline Stone has been broken! In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021 SRP: $3.99

KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC208152

(W) Seanan McGurie (A) Flaviano (CA) Ken Lashley

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC208078

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC208151

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HAHA #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC208147

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Vanesa R. Del Rey

ICE CREAM MAN writer W. MAXWELL PRINCE brings his signature style of one-shot storytelling to the world of clowns-and he's invited SOME OF THE COMIC INDUSTRY'S BEST ARTISTS to join him for the ride.

HAHA is a genre-jumping, throat-lumping look at the sad, scary, hilarious life of those who get paid to play the fool-but these ain't your typical jokers.

With issues drawn by VANESA DEL REY (REDLANDS), GABRIEL WALTA (Vision), ROGER LANGRIDGE (Thor), and more, HAHA peeks under the big top, over the rainbow, and even inside a balloon to tell a wide-ranging slew of stories about "funny" men and women, proving that some things are so sad you just have to laugh.In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

I WALK WITH MONSTERS #1 CVR G 2ND PTG (MR)

VAULT COMICS

DEC208037

(W) Paul Cornell (CA) Tim Daniel (A/CA) Sally Cantirino

In Jacey's past is the Important Man who took away her brother. Now Jacey has David, who sometimes transforms into a terrifying beast. Together, they've found a way to live–and to hunt, sniffing out men who prey on the vulnerable. But Jacey and David are about to run into the Important Man again. From Paul Cornell (Wolverine, Doctor Who, Elementary) and Sally Cantirino (Last Song, We Have To Go Back) comes a haunting story about the monsters that walk beside us all, and sometimes lurk within.In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FEAR CASE #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC208059

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Tyler Jenkins (CA) Andrea Sorrentino

Issue #1 of Fear Case sold out ahead of its publication on February 3, 2021! To fulfill demand for this already acclaimed series, Dark Horse Comics has announced a second printing, featuring a cover by comic book artist Andrea Sorrentino!

A new, horrific detective series by Matt Kindt (Ether, Mind MGMT) and Tyler Jenkins (Grass Kings)!

A no-nonsense Secret Service agent and his new-age partner investigate a mysterious box known as the "Fear Case," which has appeared throughout history at sites of disaster and tragedy. Whoever comes into possession of this case must pass it on within three days or face deadly consequences. The agents must track down this Fear Case while staying one step ahead of a psychotic cult and the otherwordly forces behind the Case's existence.In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #1 5TH PTG

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC208053

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

For fans of Once & Future and Undiscovered Country comes an all-new original series from #1 New York Times best-selling author Tom Taylor (DCeased) and artist Daniele di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) about seven powerful secrets-words, wonders, weapons, and worse-with the power to change the world..

For centuries, the Order has trusted in Keepers and Holders to guard the Secrets in seven briefcases against all harm, but when their stronghold is attacked and the secrets put in peril, the entire Order must face their greatest fear-an enemy who knows too much and is willing to kill to get what he wants.

Now, the Order's newest member, Caspar, must discover the truth of the Secrets before the enemy does, or risk losing everything.In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SEVEN SECRETS #2 3RD PTG

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC208054

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

After a deadly attack on the Order, their youngest member Caspar must step forward to keep the world safe from the Seven Secrets with the power to destroy it. But surviving The Trials doesn't mean just becoming the next Holder of a great Secret – it also carries dangers that will change Caspar's life in unimaginable ways…In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #3 3RD PTG

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC208055

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

The only thing standing between Caspar and his dream of protecting one of the Secrets-and getting to know the mother who abandoned him-is the Trials. Caspar is pitted against the best and brightest of his generation, fighting for his life-but will it be worth the cost of winning?In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #4 2ND PTG

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC208056

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

* Caspar has completed his training, but now the real test begins as The Order is under attack by an enemy desperate to take control of the Seven Secrets and reshape the world in their image.

* But as the Holders and Keepers come together to fight back, it may turn out they've played right into the enemy's hands…In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #5 2ND PTG

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC208057

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

* Caspar has been training all his life for this moment – but he never expected an all-out war like this.

* As enemy forces converge on The Order, lives will be shattered by the truths that are revealed…

* …and a shocking decision by The Order to protect The Secrets from an enemy who will stop at nothing to change the world.In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #6 2ND PTG

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC208058

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

* To save The Order and everyone he loves, Caspar must leave them all behind.

* But even with his sacrifice, will Amon get his hands on the Secrets once and for all?In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99