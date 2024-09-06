Posted in: Avengers, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: exceptional x-men, printwatch

Printwatch: Extraordinary X-Men To Minor Arcana Get More Printings

Article Summary Marvel Comics announces second printings for Exceptional X-Men #1, Spider Boy #11, and Aliens Vs Avengers #1.

Image Comics sends Standstill #1 and Falling In Love On The Path To Hell #1-3 back for additional printings.

Oni Press plans a second printing of The Autumn Kingdom #1 with a "nightfall variant" cover by Christopher Mitten.

Boom Studios reprints Jeff Lemire’s Minor Arcana #1, hitting comic book shops on the 2nd of October.

Marvel Comics, Image Comics, Boom Studios and Oni Press have a bunch of second printings up and ready this week. Some we have covers for, some we do not. But there are plenty. Marvel begins with second printings for Exceptional X-Men #1, and Spider Boy #11 for the 9th of October, and Aliens Vs Avengers #1 which also comes with a 1:25 tiered variant for the 16th of October.

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1 RYAN STEGMAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

SPIDER-BOY #11 HUMBERTO RAMOS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #1 ESAD RIBIC 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #1 ESAD RIBIC RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

Image Comics is sending Standstill #1 by Lee Loughridge and Andrew Robinson to a second printing. "I was truly stunned and grateful when I heard the news, we have put so much work into this series and just want to make certain, short of assault, that everyone sees what we have created together," said Loughridge. Robinson added: "I'm truly grateful to the fans, the comic shop owners and employees for giving us this huge victory. We worked really hard to get your attention with every page of intriguing dialogue, expressive art and colors to complete the package. Thank you for your support." It will be available at comic book shops on the 2nd of October, a week after the first printing of the second issue.

Image Comics is also sending Falling In Love On The Path To Hell #1 by Gerry Duggan and Garry Brown to a fourth printing, with #2 getting a third printing and #3 getting a second printing. "When you publish a comic, you're bringing a collaboration into the world that you must love with every muscle in your heart—it must be a story that's missing from the world, something you would buy if it were on the stands, but it's not…so you must make it. This is true of our violent romance in purgatory," said Duggan. "We thank everyone that tried us and are sticking around for this epic. You've given us the long rope to tell the story we dreamt of seeing on our shelves one day. We can't wait for you to experience what is in our notebooks." Brown added: "Grateful for the retailers and fans that took the plunge with us. The best is yet to come."

Image is doing similar with Grommets by Rick Remender, Brian Posehn and Brett Parson with #1 getting a fourth printing, #2 getting a third printing and #3 getting a second printing, and all out for the 2nd of October.

Oni Press is sending The Autumn Kingdom #1 by Cullen Bunn and Christopher Mitten back for a second printing for the 2nd of October, with a new "nightfall variant" of Christopher Mitten's main cover.

And Boom Studios are seeing back Jeff Lemire's Minor Arcana #1 for a second printing as well, also for the 2nd of October…

