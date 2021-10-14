PrintWatch: Gun Honey+Echolands+Soul Plumber+White+Righteous Thirst

PrintWatch likes to take a quick runaround which comic books publishers are sending back for seconds or thirds. We mentioned Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 getting a second print to be published alongside the first, but here are a few more.

PrintWatch: Gun Honey #2 is getting a second printing from Titan Comics before the first printing is published, with a metallic ink variant cover by Kendrick Lim.

PrintWatch: DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber #1 returns for a second printing featuring the original cover art with new colouring.

PrintWatch: White #4 from Black Mask Comics goes to a second printing.

PrintWatch: Image Comics is sending A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance #1 and Echolands #2 for second printings, with a 1:25 variant for the latter.

WHITE #4 2ND PTG (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

AUG219023

(W) Kwanza Osajyefo (A) Jamal Igle

After the battle between First Son and X derails his plans, President Mann changes course and makes a surprising alliance. Despite their recent victory, Juncture knows their win is temporary and asks X to help him with a dangerous experiment.In Shops: Nov 03, 2021 Final Orders Due: Oct 18, 2021 SRP: $3.99 DC HORROR PRESENTS SOUL PLUMBER #1 Second Printing

(W) Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, Ben Kissel (A/CA) John McCrea

From the creators of The Last Podcast On The Left, exorcism just got a whole lot easier. After attending a seminar hosted in a hotel conference room by a mysterious group called the Soul Plumbers, Edgar Wiggins, disgraced former seminary school student, discovers what he thinks is the secret to delivering souls from the thrall of Satan. But after stealing the blueprints and building the machine himself, out of whatever he can afford from his salary as a gas station attendant, Edgar misses the demon and instead pulls out an inter-dimensional alien with dire consequences for all of mankind. Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 10/24/2021 In-Store Date: 11/16/2021 GUN HONEY #2 (OF 4) 2ND PTG LIM METALLIC INK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG218982

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Kendrick Lim

DEBUT SERIES FROM AWARD WINNING WRITER AND CO – FOUNDER OF HARD CASE CRIME PUBLISHING CHARLES ARDAI. When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the death of dozens and the escape of a brutal criminal, notorious weapons smuggler Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government: find the man she set loose and bring him down! "Charles Ardai is very smart and very cool fellow." – Stephen King In Shops: Nov 17, 2021 Final Orders Due: Oct 25, 2021 SRP: $3.99

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

AUG218990

(W) Rick Remender (A) Andre Araujo, Chris O'Halloran, Andre, Lima Arujo

A NEW ONGOING CRIME SERIES from the writer of DEADLY CLASS! When an unassuming man stumbles upon a dark-web contract assassin's vicious plot to kill an innocent target, he turns himself into one. The Professional meets Road to Perdition in this story of a family's unlikely guardian being hunted by rich and powerful men who are used to getting away with everything. Join New York Times bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (DEADLY CLASS, BLACK SCIENCE) and ANDRÉ ARA JO (GENERATION GONE, Man Plus) for a uniquely atmospheric murder mystery with sudden bouts of brutal violence.In Shops: Nov 10, 2021 Final Orders Due: Oct 18, 2021 SRP: $3.99

ECHOLANDS #2 2ND PTG CVR A WILLIAMS III (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG218991

(W) J. H. Williams, Haden Blackman (A) Dave Stewart (A/CA) J. H. Williams

THE MAJOR IMAGE COMICS EVENT OF 2021 CONTINUES…

Hope Redhood and her companions, Cor, Caniff, Castrum, Dena, Rabbit, and Rosa, are on the run from the Wizard, Teros Demond, and his terrifying daughter. Why is the Wizard willing to kill to regain his stolen gem? Can Hope and her crew escape the strange robots lurking in the tunnels beneath San Francisco? And will they survive a betrayal by the pirate captain, Bloody Gums? In Shops: Nov 17, 2021 Final Orders Due: Oct 18, 2021 SRP: $4.99

ECHOLANDS #2 2ND PTG CVR B 25 COPY INCV WILLIAMS III (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG218992

(W) J. H. Williams, Haden Blackman (A) Dave Stewart (A/CA) J. H. Williams

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021 Final Orders Due: Oct 18, 2021 SRP: $4.99