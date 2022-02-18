PrintWatch: House Of Slaughter, Avengers, Hulk, Iron Fist, Venom, Thor

PrintWatch: Looking at second prints for House Of Slaughter #4, Avengers #53, Hulk #4, Iron Fist #1, Thor #22 and Venom #5. Also Secod Sight Publishing has announced that they will be selling second prints of their own titles, exclusively on their website.

PrintWatch: Avengers #53 spotlights the new Red Panther suit for T'Challa dealing with supernatural threats.

AVENGERS #53 2ND PTG FRIGERI VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN228013

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Garron, Javier (CA) Juan Frigeri

ASSAULT ON AVENGERS MOUNTAIN!

The Avengers' impenetrable headquarters is under attack, by the most supremely powerful version of Dr. Doom in existence and a wildly murderous Young Thanos, still wet with his mother's blood. The Black Panther fights to defend the mountain alongside his surprising new teammates, King Namor of Atlantis and Jane Foster, the mighty Valkyrie.

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

Final Orders Due: Feb 20, 2022

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: While Hulk #4 second printing highlights the Savage Spider-Man beast.

HULK 4 OTTLEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

"SMASHSTRONAUT" part 4 of 6!

As the mystery behind the Hulk's shocking new status quo deepens, Banner has piloted the Starship Hulk to an alternate Earth – one where Thunderbolt Ross is president, and he has an army of gamma-powered monsters under his command. Get ready for a surprise-filled, all-out brawl that only the insane minds of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley can bring you!

Rated T+ Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 02/28/2022 On Sale: 03/30/2022

PrintWatch: No covers for the following:

IRON FIST #1

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Yg, Michael (CA) Jim Cheung

WHO IS THE NEW IRON FIST?!

• After giving up his power to save the world, DANNY RAND believes he's seen the last of the IRON FIST…

• …But when DEMONS begin to attack cities around the world, a MYSTERIOUS NEWCOMER in a FAMILIAR MASK appears, hands blazing with the CHI OF SHOU-LAO THE UNDYING!

• Who is this NEW IRON FIST? And does his power really come from the DRAGON OF K'UN-LUN… Or from something far more sinister?

Rated T+ on sale 4/13 (will FOC 3/14): SRP: $3.99 THOR #22

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Nic Klein

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 4 of 5!

To stop the deadly path of the Mjolnir-wielding God of Hammers, all of the Marvel Universe must come together! The final battle is here, but will Thor's allies survive the hammer's blows? Thor turns to an unexpected source to help ensure victory!

Rated T+ on sale 4/13 (will FOC 3/14) SRP: $3.99 VENOM #5

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

If you thought the first four issues of the latest volume of VENOM were crazy, all-out action, just wait till you get a load of this one! IN THIS ISSUE, Al Ewing returns to the pages of Venom – AND HE'S BROUGHT ANSWERS TO YOUR QUESTIONS WITH HIM!

Rated T+ on sale 4/13 (will FOC 3/14)

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: House Of Slaughter #4 gets a second printing with a 1:10 variant too.

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #4 2ND PTG CVR A HARDING

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #4 2ND PTG CVR B 10 COPY INCV HARDING

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Chris Shehan, Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Abigail Jill Harding

* Jace embarks on the life or death trial that all White Masks must undergo… the Ritual Hunt.

* Jace embarks on the life or death trial that all White Masks must undergo… the Ritual Hunt.

* Meanwhile, Aaron is torn between his burgeoning feelings for Jace and his duty to the House, but not for long – if Jessica Slaughter has anything to say about it. In Shops: Mar 16, 2022