PrintWatch: Infinite Frontier & Children Of The Atom Get Seconds

PrintWatch: Josh Williamson posted on Twitter, "INFINITE FRONTIER #0 is going to 2nd print! Thank you for supporting our new chapter in the DCU! It's very appreciated. The 2nd print has a brand new cover featuring the FINAL DARKSEID by Bryan Hitch & Alex Sinclair! Get a copy at your comic book store!"

SPOILERS! And also an ERRATA as he followed up with "Quick correction. This new 2nd print Infinite Frontier cover was actually colored by Jeremiah Skipper!" That's okay, Josh, no one noticed.

PrintWatch: While Marvel Comics is giving second printings to Amazing Spider-Man #61, America Chavez: Made In The USA #1 and The Children Of The Atom #1. No covers for these released yet though, because they don't want you to see them quite yet. But here's the FOC and arrival dates for those Marvel titles.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN219343

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99 AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN USA #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG PICHELLI VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN219344

(W) Kalinda Vazquez (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Sara Pichelli

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99 CHILDREN OF ATOM #1 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN219345

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Bernard Chang (CA) R. B. Silva

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 22, 2021 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: But we do have a couple from a previous week for Star Wars: The High Republic

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #2 3RD PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN218711

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #3 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JAN218712

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99