PrintWatch: Marvel Rivals, One World Under Doom, Godzilla & Bug Wars

PrintWatch: Marvel Rivals, One World Under Doom, Godzilla, Bug Wars, Eddie Brock Carnage, and more get second printings

Article Summary Marvel, Boom, Image, IDW, and Oni Press announce second printings after recent sellouts.

Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell #1 receives Frank Miller variant for 7th May, 2025.

Godzilla titles get second prints; includes Adam Kubert and Tim Seeley covers.

One World Under Doom, Eddie Brock: Carnage, Bug Wars and more return with variant covers.

PrintWatch: Marvel, Boom Studios, Image Comics, IDW Publishing and Oni Press are putting a few titles back into print after some recent sellouts, from Marvel Rivals, to Bug Wars, to Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell, to Eddie Brock Carnage to Out of Alcatraz, to One World Under Doom and two different Godzilla titles from two different publishers. To start, VR Troopers #1 is getting a second printing from Boom Studios even though the first printing has just been announced in Previews and scheduled for the publication date of the first printing. It has been labelled as a "ZB 2nd Printing (Dressed, TBA)". No cover as of yet…

PrintWatch: Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell #1 is getting a second printing for the 7th of May, 2025, with a 1:25 Frank Miller Virgin variant.

Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell #1 is getting a second printing for the 7th of May, 2025, with a 1:25 Virgin variant. PrintWatch: Godzilla Vs Fantastic Four #1 is also getting a second printing with an Adam Kubert variant and a 1:25 Leinl Yu Wraparound virgin variant for the 7th of May, 2025.

Godzilla Vs Fantastic Four #1 is also getting a second printing with an variant and a 1:25 Wraparound virgin variant for the 7th of May, 2025. PrintWatch: Marvels: Rivals #1 is getting a second printing with a Tokitokoro variant cover, but still with a free download spell, for the 7th of May.

On Sale: 05/07/2025

PrintWatch: Eddie Brock: Carnage #2 is getting an Iban Coello second printing variant for the 30th of April.

Eddie Brock: Carnage #2 is getting an Iban Coello second printing variant for the 30th of April. PrintWatch: One World Under Doom #1 has a second printing variant by Alessandro Cappuccio and a 1:25 Jerome Opena virgin variant for the 30th of April.

PrintWatch: Godzilla Vs. America: Chicago is getting as second printing with a cover by Tim Seeley for the 23rd of April.

Godzilla Vs. America: Chicago is getting as second printing with a cover by for the 23rd of April. PrintWatch: Bug Wars #2 by Jason Aaron , Mahmud A. Asrar and Matthew Wilson is getting a second printing with a cover by Mahmud A. Asrar for the 23rd of April.

Bug Wars #2 by , and is getting a second printing with a cover by Mahmud A. Asrar for the 23rd of April. PrintWatch: Out Of Alcatraz #1 is getting a second printing featuring a newly redesigned cover by artist and co-creator Tyler Crook, for the 23rd of April along with the first printing of the second issue, though publisher Oni Press warns retailers that allocations may occur.

