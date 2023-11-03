Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: printwatch, something is killing the children, wonder woman

PrintWatch: Space Between Hallow's Eve, Santos Sisters & Wonder Woman

PrintWatch: Multiple printings for The Space Between, Hallow's Eve, Santos Sisters, Disco Lavante, Sickness, Meddle, SIKTC and Wonder Woman

Article Summary "The Space Between" #1 and "Something Is Killing The Children" #1 get second prints.

"Wonder Woman" #1 sells out again, compilation of issues 1 & 2 due for end of month release.

Strangers Publishing's "Disco Lavante" and "Meddle" One Shot are set for second prints.

PrintWatch: We have second prints for The Space Between #1 and Something Is Killing The Children #1 from Boom, Hallow's Eve from Marvel, Wonder Woman from DC Comics, The Sickness from Uncivilised Editions, Disco Lavante and Meddle from Strangers Publishing and Santos Sisters from Floating World…

Printwatch: The Space Between #1 by Corinna Bechko, Danny Luckert and Jim Campbell is going to a second printing from Boom Studios, cover art by Danny Luckert, available in stores on the 29th of November, 2023. "The passengers of the Dodona are on an epic journey of multiple lifetimes!" said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales at Boom. "Every sci-fi fan and comic readers board the interstellar ship as Corinna, Danny, and Jim weave an ambitious tale that is both massive in scope and deeply intimate in THE SPACE BETWEEN!"

Printwatch: The Sickness #1 by Lonnie Nadler and Jenna Cha from Uncivilised Editions is getting a third print with a cover from Chuma Hill and a website-exclusive version featuring the Ring Head Man, by Jenna Cha.

Printwatch: Tom King and Daniel Sampere's Wonder Woman #1 has sold out again, as well as Wonder Woman #2 has also sold out. So DC Comics is going to issue a compilation of the two with a preview of the third, rush-solicited for the end of the month.

WONDER WOMAN OUTLAW EDITION

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

Combines issues 1 & 2 with a 9-page preview of # 3

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023

Printwatch: Something is Killing the Children Pen & Ink #1 with exclusive notes and annotations from artist and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera. gets a second printing in three formats. Available with a premium cardstock cover, alongside a Spot UV variant cover and a foil cover. All for the 6th of December 2023.

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN PEN & INK #1 2ND PTG CVR A

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN PEN & INK #1 2ND PTG CVR B

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN PEN & INK #1 2ND PTG CVR C

PrintWatch: Disco Lavante One Shot by Garresh is getting a second printing from Strangers Publishing., for the 29th of November. as is Meddle One Shot by Marc Wagner.

PrintWatch: Floating World is putting Giant-Sized Sants Sisters #1 to a third printing, with two covers, both from Greg & Fake. And will be published on the 17th of January 2024.

PrintWatch: Marvel is putting Hallow's Eve back to a second printing for the 20th of December with the 1:25 variant above, standard to be revealed later. And here are some covers from previous Printwatches for Captain Marvel #1, Daredevil #2, Predator Vs Wolverine #2 and Superior Spider-Man Returns #1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!