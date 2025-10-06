Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: punisher, Winter Break

Punisher Keeps His Skull On In Marvel's "Winter Break" Variant Covers

Punisher Keeps His Skull On In Marvel's "Winter Break" Variant Covers

Article Summary Marvel reveals Winter Break variant covers, featuring iconic superheroes in new festive apparel.

The Punisher stays true to his look, keeping his signature skull while others embrace winter style.

Stormbreakers artists deliver unique pinup art, debuting across multiple December comic issues.

Winter Break covers tie in with Marvel Winter Break Special #1, inspired by classic Swimsuit Specials.

Marvel Comics has decided that DC Comics' "Sweater Weather" comic book variant covers of characters wearing very little clothes in winter hot tubs was a good idea. And after all, Marvel has been dubbed the House Of Ideas, no matter who has the idea. And so their Stormbreakers line-up of exclusive artists is doing just that in December, with Winter Break covers…. but Frank Castle, The Punisher, is keeping his skull close to his chest, still.

"Escape the cold with Marvel's Stormbreakers this winter in new WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVERS! Across eight covers featured on select titles throughout December, Marvel's elite group of artists deliver stunning pinups of iconic heroes in new winter apparel designs. The art spotlights characters like Hellcat, Mary Jane Watson, Black Panther and more heating up the slopes and engaging in all sorts of frosty fun! The new cover collection arrives just in time for Marvel Winter Break Special #1, an exciting new take on the Marvel Swimsuit Special. The current class of Marvel's Stormbreakers include Alessandro Cappuccio (Ultimate Wolverine), Netho Diaz (X-Men), Simone Di Meo (X-Men of Apocalypse), Juan Frigeri (Ultimates), Gurihiru (Jeff the Land Shark), Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion), Geoff Shaw (Red Hulk), and Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men). Chosen for their iconic art, notable achievements, and boundless imagination when bringing the Marvel mythos to the page, these creators represent the future of comic book artistry and embody the raw talent to shatter the limits of visual storytelling! First launched in 2020, Marvel's Stormbreakers evolved from Marvel's Young Guns program. Over the past 15 years, Marvel selected and recognized 36 up-and-coming artists who went on to draw some of Marvel's greatest events, iconic series, and beyond, solidifying their place as luminaries in the industry including Steve McNiven, Jim Cheung, Sara Pichelli, Ryan Stegman, and more."

On Sale 12/3: FANTASTIC FOUR #6 WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 12/10: ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #5 WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU

On Sale 12/17 AVENGERS #33 WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

On Sale 12/17 BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #1 WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 12/17 DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #2 WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

On Sale 12/17 THOR #5 WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 12/24 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18 WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

On Sale 12/31 SORCERER SUPREME #1 WINTER BREAK VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!