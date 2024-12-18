Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: bloodshot, Valiant Beyond

Reboot Of Valiant Universe As Valiant Beyond In March 2025 Solicits

Reboot of Valiant Universe as Valiant Beyond in March 2025 solicits with Bloodshot #1 and Tales Of The Shadowman #1

Article Summary Valiant Comics relaunches as Valiant Beyond, kicking off with Bloodshot #1 in March 2025.

New storylines, origins, and character designs promise fresh adventures in a reimagined universe.

Creative teams blend genres to deliver modern tales for mature readers in accessible format.

Key Valiant characters return on Free Comic Book Day with Valiant Zombies: Resurrection.

In news broken by Bleeding Cool last month, Alien Books and Valiant Comics have confirmed that they are publishing a line of new-reader-friendly comic books beginning in March 2025, taking place in a new "Valiant Beyond" universe. Call it a Valiant reboot, call it Absolute Valiant, maybe even The New 4. It will begin with Bloodshot #1 and Tales Of The Shadowman #1, which launches in March 2025, featuring new character designs, origins, and story arcs. Then, All-New Harbinger #1 and The X-O Manowar #1 will follow in April 2025. Each character will receive twelve issues, split across 3-4 issue mini-series. Issue #1s will be returnable for retailers, and all issues will feature extra story pages. The existing Valiant Comics universe and characters will return in a special prelude comic, Valiant Zombies: Resurrection, arriving on Free Comic Book Day 2025.

Spinning out of the Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe crossover event, Alien Books state that Valiant Beyond is "designed to be new-reader friendly and ultra-accessible, each Valiant Beyond series will feature introductory-priced debut issues, extra story pages, and new logos and trade dress on the covers that help distinguish the line from what came before."

"As we enter into the second year of our partnership with Valiant Comics and come out of the RESURGENCE crossover event, we wanted to take a big swing and try something new," explains Alien Books Director Matias Timarchi. "The success of the Absolute, Ultimate and Energon universes has shown that there is an appetite from both retailers and readers for accessible and high-quality storytelling. Our goal is to take inspiration from those lines while doing something that is distinctly our own."

Alien Books and Valiant Entertainment's publishing partnership began in 2024 and saw the return of many iconic comic series to comic shops and digital platforms and the release of trade paperback collections reprinting many iconic stories and runs. The RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE event featured the heroes and villains switching allegiances when the maniacal Dr. Silk upended the rules of life and death on Earth. The game-changing finale to the RESURGENCE event, releasing in January, will detail the birth of the Valiant Beyond universe while also providing a pathway for the continuation of the existing Valiant continuity and characters.

"Valiant has always been great at using superpowered characters to explore different genres, from horror to comedy to action and everything in between," adds Alien Books Editor-in-Chief Lysa Hawkins. "We're looking at Valiant Beyond as an opportunity to refresh these characters by taking them out of their comfort zones while still retaining the essence and spirit that fans have adored over the past 30 years. And rest assured, the versions of the characters that you've followed through to the RESURGENCE event will be back as part of the VALIANT ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION event that begins on Free Comic Book Day. Keep reading and Stay Valiant!"

Bloodshot #1 and Shadowman #1 creative details

Bloodshot will battle a Japanese underworld hooked on a new drug with vampiric side effects. Written by rising star Mauro Mantella with artwork from Fernando Heinz Furukawa, the initial three-issue arc for Bloodshot will blend crime-fighting, horror and ultra-violence as a mature-readers story. "In Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot #1 #1, you'll find a Bloodshot like you've never seen before, literally!" teases Mantella. "Trapped in the Japanese underworld of the undead, he'll discover that this world is stranger, more complex, and far more dangerous than he ever imagined. Issue one is 24 pages packed with action, mad ideas, and one particular scene that I still can't believe was approved!"

The team behind the acclaimed Shadowman: Soul-Eaters mini-series, writer AJ Ampadu and artist Sergio Monjes, will reunite to showcase a very different side of the anti-hero in Valiant Beyond: Tales of the Shadowman #1. Set in a utopian version of New Orleans, the magic capital of the world, Valiant Beyond: Tales of the Shadowman #1 follows a detective trained in the art of voodoo who faces an unprecedented threat to her city. Out of options, she must summon the enigmatic force known as The Shadowman to help save New Orleans from the forces of the Deadside in this stunning new take on the character.

"It's a new era in the Valiant universe and I have the honor of introducing a brand new version of Shadowman," explains Ampadu. "The Shadowman is an ancient god of unknown origin who has no memory of his past. He drifts through the shadows of the Deadside, the mystic wasteland surrounding the utopian city of New Orleans. The impoverished residents both fear the Shadowman and rely on him for protection from the greater evils lurking in the Deadside. If someone needs help, they can summon the Shadowman, but this comes at a great price."

The Valiant Beyond line will continue to expand in April with the launch of a new The X-O Manowar #1 and All-New Harbinger #1 with additional series and one-shots in the works. The new designs for the Valiant Beyond characters are by artist Andres Ponce and Fernando Heinz Furukawa and drew inspiration from previous versions of the characters, medieval armor, anime, and sci-fi films. "For this new version of Shadowman, instead of designing a suit with belts, seams, and the usual vigilante elements, I went with more of a living silhouette look with white accents for contrast," explains Ponce. "I wanted something reminiscent of the classic mask with the two pointed ends, but not as a piece of material, so I went for a more ghost-like vibe there. The overall concept is for him to feel more spectral and diffused, like he's wearing a piece of darkness rather than an outfit."

"For the new X-O armor, my initial concept was to move away from the organic and muscular look of the classic design as the new story places him in a more medieval setting," continues Ponce. "I went for a harder looking armor, with plates or segmented sections, mostly on the torso and kept some of the muscle fibers on the chest. And then I added the largest shoulder pads that I possibly could! I had classic '90s anime in mind while working on this redesign, but I toned it down a bit as I received feedback on the different sketches."

"We're aiming for at least 12 issues per Valiant Beyond series, split into 3/4-issue arcs that combine to tell a larger story," explains Alien Books Art Director Martin Casanova. "We're optimistic that fan and retailer support will help us expand this line further with more mini-series and specials."

"The first wave of Valiant Beyond debut issues will be returnable for direct market retailers if they hit very achievable order goals," adds Alien Books Sales & Operations Manager Manny Castellanos. "We want stores to feel confident in stocking these issues on their shelves for walk-in customers and we're looking forward to sharing more details about Valiant Beyond and how we plan to support retailers at ComicsPRO in February."

Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot #1 is released on the 5th of March in comic shops with covers by Rodolfo Migliari, Nahuel Grego, Dennis Calero, and Fernando Heinz Furukawa. Valiant Beyond: Tales of the Shadowman #1 launches on the 19th of March with covers by Damian Connelly, Bella Rachlin, Dennis Calero, and Andres Ponce.

"We see Valiant Beyond as a great opportunity to add to the Valiant lore, to build on what came before while doing something fresh," concluded Alien Books Director Matias Timarchi. "We're hopeful that the many dedicated long-time Valiant fans will help us in welcoming in new readers on this journey as we embark on a new path forward together."

Valiant Beyond universe begins in the pages of Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe Finale, out on the 22nd of January and more behind-the-scenes concept art and sketches in the Valiant Universe Ultimate Guise, on sale on the 12th of February. The fallout from Resurgence continues in Valiant Zombies: Resurrection, for Free Comic Book Day on the 3rd of May.

March 2025 valiant solicits

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT #1 (of 3)

A NEW ERA OF SUPERHERO STORYTELLING BEGINS HERE!

Designed as the ULTIMATE jumping-on point, the Valiant Beyond line of comics are ABSOLUTE must-reads that will ENERGIZE your love for superheroes!

A powerful new drug is unleashed on Japan and has set the underworld ablaze! There's only one force strong enough to stop the B-S… and he's not looking for an invitation to start kicking butt!

It's Bloodshot like you've never seen him before in this all-new cutting-edge series from rising star writer Mauro Mantella (BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: RELOADED) and artist Fernando Heinz Furukawa (X-O MANOWAR: INVICTUS)!

Get ready to sink your teeth into 28 pages of action and chaos in this special introductory-priced issue featuring an incredible cover by superstar artist Rodolfo Migliari (Blackest Night, Geiger) and variants by Nahuel Grego (Marvel Flair / Upper Deck), Dennis Calero (X-Factor) and Fernando Heinz Furukawa!

Script: Mauro Mantella

Art: Fernando Heinz Furukawa

Main Cover: Rodolfo Migliari (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Nahuel Grego (B – Wraparound), Dennis Calero (C – Connecting), Fernando Heinz Furukawa (D – Design), Rodolfo Migliari (E – Virgin), Nahuel Grego (F – Wraparound Virgin), Dennis Calero (G – Connecting Virgin)

Final Order Cut-Off: 2/3/2025 On Sale Date: 3/5/25 Rated Mature 28-page, full color comic $3.99 U.S.

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #1 (of 3)

THE NEW ERA OF VALIANT COMICS CONTINUES!

Designed as the ULTIMATE jumping-on point, the Valiant Beyond line of comics are ABSOLUTE must-reads that will ENERGIZE your love for superheroes!

The city of New Orleans is home to a rich history of music, art, and culture that has achieved unparalleled progress and success. It's the magic capital of the world and home to a hard-nosed detective trained in the ways of Voodoo who has dedicated her life to keeping New Orleans safe! When an ultra-dangerous monster invades her jurisdiction and threatens the peace they've fought so hard to protect, she must disobey her orders and summon the mysterious being known as "Shadowman" in order to save the city she loves!

Discover the secrets of the Shadowman in this all-new 28 page story from the fan-favorite team of AJ Ampadu and artist Sergio Monjes (SHADOWMAN: SOUL EATERS) at a special introductory price!

Script: AJ Ampadu

Art: Sergio Monjes

Main Cover: Damian Connelly (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Bella Rachlin (B), Dennis Calero (C – Connecting), Andres Ponce (D – Design), Damian Connelly (E – Virgin), Bella Rachlin (F – Wraparound Virgin), Dennis Calero (G – Connecting Virgin)

Final Order Cut-Off: 2/17/2025 On Sale Date: 3/19/25 Rated T+ 28-page, full color comic $3.99 U.S.

