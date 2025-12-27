Posted in: Comics | Tagged: red 5 comics, Son Chasers

Red 5 Lauches Son Chasers As "The Punisher Meets The Fugitive"

Red 5 Comics launches Son Chasers by Ben Ferrari, Buck Weiss and Kurt Belcher as "The Punisher Meets The Fugitive"

Article Summary Red 5 Comics unveils Son Chasers, a one-shot blending The Punisher and The Fugitive in March 2026 releases

Meet Henry Hitler as he seeks redemption through action-packed vengeance under his family's notorious shadow

Afterburn: Bad Blood #4 concludes with explosive mutant battles, riding the buzz of its film adaptation

New issues of Snow Monkey and Something Beyond The Petrichor deliver fresh supernatural thrills this March

Red 5 Comics launches Son Chasers, dubbed The Punisher Meets The Fugitive, by Ben Ferrari, Buck Weiss and Kurt Belcher, in their March 2026 solicits and solicitations, alongside the latest Afterburn, still pushing its connection to both Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson as much as it can, as well as more Snow Monkey and Something Beyond The Petrichor

SON CHASERS #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Ben Ferrari and Buck Weiss (A) Kurt Belcher (CA) Elias Martin Seb Valencia

How do you redeem your family's name when your ancestor is history's most notorious villain? One bullet at a time. But Henry Hitler (yes, that Hitler) must convince the Son Chasers he's on the side of good before it's too late. This one shot also features a Doc Odyssey adventure with the Abominable Snowman! $9.95 3/25/2026

AFTERBURN BAD BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Chitwood (A/CA) Etienne Derepentigny

Now a major motion picture starring Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson! As the mutant warlord Nokona closes in, Jake and his friends prepare to make a final stand at a Burn Zone oil refinery in the explosive conclusion to the series! $4.95 3/4/2026

SNOW MONKEY #2 (OF 4)

(W) Jason Shaw (A/CA) Heubert Khan Michael

When Jennifer Gaitlin dons a mystical helmet, she gains the experiences and abilities of the previous owners. Now, as Snow Monkey, she fights her father's evil gang. But Jennifer is now in over her head—skipping class, making enemies, and now being hunted by a new menace, the terrifying Miasma! $4.95 3/18/2026

SOMETHING BEYOND THE PETRICHOR #3 (OF 4)

(W) Dakota Brown (A/CA) David Lujan

Jocelyn and Quigley encounter an unlikely savior who frees them from the emaciated madman known as "Beanie." The mysterious savior joins the pair on their journey through the wastelands toward Chattanooga and, despite finding some fun along the way, stumble across a horrifying sight that elicits a new, unexpected dread. $4.95 3/11/2026

