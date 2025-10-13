Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Psylocke, tim seeley

Remember When Betsy Braddock Was Psylocke? Psylocke: Ninja Does…

As previously mentioned by Bleeding Cool last month, Psylocke: Ninja is a new Marvel retro series by Tim Seeley and Nico Leon, and launching in January 2026.

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #1 (OF 5)

Written by TIM SEELEY Art by NICO LEON

Cover by DERRICK CHEW Foil Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN Variant Cover by JUAN FRIGERI Variant Cover by NOGI SAN

BETSY BRADDOCK: MUTANT, X-MAN…NINJA! Flashback to a time when Psylocke was reborn into the ultimate killing machine. What sacrifice did Betsy make to save the X-Men? Why did the Hand choose Psylocke to be their weapon? And what does it have to do with their former assassin…Elektra?! Discover the answers to these questions and more in a lost story from the X-Men's past! On Sale 1/21

"A secret chapter of X-Men history is revealed this January in PSYLOCKE: NINJA, a five-issue limited series written by Tim Seeley (Rogue: The Savage Land) and drawn by Nico Leon (Marvel Rivals: Infinity Comic). Following recent hit series like Rogue: The Savage Land and Emma Frost: The White Queen, PSYLOCKE: NINJA further explores and adds startling depth to a character's most defining era, taking place shortly after Betsy Braddock's transformation by the Hand in the early '90s that turned the X-Men's posh telepath into a deadly psychic ninja! Before she rejoins the X-Men, Betsy's new body and skills are put to the ultimate test when she's targeted by Marvel's most lethal assassin–ELEKTRA!

"PSYLOCKE: NINJA is a sort of spiritual successor to Rogue: The Savage Land—essentially, taking an iconic moment from X-Men history, finding unexplored avenues, plots, and character relationships to dive deep into–and then dressing it up in the sexiest art and X-uniforms," Seeley explained. "For Psylocke, the story of her forced servitude to the Hand, and how that might tie nicely into concurrent Daredevil stories from the same era was REAL INTERESTING, because my god, it all fits."

"As soon as I saw the subject PSYLOCKE: NINJA in my inbox, I was all in," Leon shared. "I've been a ninja fan since forever. Most artists love drawing for fun, but for me, the real joy is in the study: breaking down poses, action, rhythm, backgrounds. Apply that to anything with the word 'ninja' on it and it's the perfect recipe to make me feel like a kid with a brand new plastic katana. Diving into the martial roots of Psylocke and Elektra is going to be a blast, there are so many visuals to explore and so far I'm loving every panel in this project. Huge kudos to Tim and Darren."

With variant covers by Derrick Chew, Juan Frigeri and Nogi San, and a special foil variant cover by Dike Ruan,

