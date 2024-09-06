Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged:

Retailers Asked To Destroy Spawn Misery #4 Blank Sketch Cover Copies

This just happened to Mad Cave Studios for Flash Gordon #1. And now it's happened to Spawn: Misery #4 from Todd McFarlane and Image Comics, published last week through Lunar Distribution and next week through Diamond Comic Distributors.

Retailers have been told "The cover of 0724IM891 SPAWN MISERY #4 (OF 4) CVR B BLANK SKETCH VAR was printed on the incorrect cover stock. Please destroy all copies. A freight credit will be issued and copies will be reprinted. Replacement copies will be shipped out with products that have an on-sale 9/18/24. Orders for the reprint will be matched to all filled orders of the original code: 0724IM891. You will not need to place an order. We apologize for the inconvenience."

In recent years, the "blank sketch comics cover" market has become quite a useful aspect for the comics industry when it comes to bumping up the numbers. A comic book issue with no cover art at all, just the logo or title of the issue in question, but on a more absorbent, stuffer material, ideal for comic book fans to take to comic book conventions and get artists to draw on, turning the comic book into a one-of-a-kind collectable. And so it was with Flash Gordon #1 from Mad Cave Comics after a production issue which saw the comic printed on "thin semi-gloss paper stock", entirely unsuitable for such an item. If you have copies of this product, comic book stores can return them, and if you bought one and would like to return it, get in touch with the seller.

Or just, you know, keep it. Recalled comic books often become collectable items in their own right. Or you could also read it, it's rather good, with or without a cover. And Todd McFarlane blank sketch cover comics are usually in greater demand as they are half the price of what Marvel and DC Comics charge…

SPAWN MISERY #4 (OF 4) CVR B BLANK SKETCH CVR

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247382

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Szymon Kudranski (CA) Blank Sketch Cover

MINISERIES FINALE

The final showdown. Cyan, fighting for herself and those she loves, is a victim no longer!In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: $2.99

