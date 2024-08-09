Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: flash gordon, mad cave, sketch cover

Flash Gordon #1 Blank Sketch Cover Is Just Blank – And Now Returnable

In recent years, the "blank sketch comics cover" market has become quite a useful aspect for the comics industry when it comes to bumping up the numbers. A comic book issue with no cover art at all, just the logo or title of the issue in question, but on a more absorbent, stuffer material, ideal for comic book fans to take to comic book conventions and get artists to draw on, turning the comic book into a one-of-a-kind collectable. And so it was with Flash Gordon #1 from Mad Cave Comics.

Unfortunately, there was a bit of a production issue and the comic was printed on "thin semi-gloss paper stock", entirely unsuitable for such an item, As a result. comic book stores have been told the following, that "Flash Gordon #1 Blank Sketch Cover Var is now fully returnable due to the incorrect cover material used for the blank cover. This cover will not be reprinted." So there we go. If you have copies of this product, comic book stores can return them, and if you bought one and would like to return it, get in touch with the seller.

Or just, you know, keep it. Recalled comic books often become collectable items in their own right. Or you could also read it, it's rather good, with or without a cover. And hey, it hasn't stopped some people from drawing on them and listing them on eBay anyway…

FLASH GORDON #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY241727

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Will Conrad (CA) Blank Sketch Cover

Flash awakes on a secret prison planet somewhere in the galaxy. Upon learning that Dale Arden is the subject of an assassination plot, he's forced to break out and make his way across the galaxy to save her. Along the way, he encounters old friends, new threats, and a greater mystery surrounding WHO is pulling the strings of this universe. The first exciting issue in an all-new ongoing series!In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SRP: $4.99

