Rick Remender's End The League Comes Back Into Print in March 2026

Rick Remender's End The League with Eric Canete, Mat Broome, and Andy Macdonald comes back into print in March 2026

Article Summary Rick Remender's The End League returns to print in March 2026, collected in full by Image Comics.

The story explores a dystopian world ruled by villains, with heroes on a mission to reclaim hope.

Described as Watchmen meets Road Warrior, this collection features a new cover by Eric Canete and Matt Wilson.

Perfect for fans of Remender's Uncanny X-Force, it examines the real consequences of superhuman power.

Rick Remender is bringing his superhero critique series The End League with Eric Canete, Mat Broome, and Andy Macdonald from 2008 back into print in March 2026 from Image Comics, collected in full for the first time and dubbed Watchmen meets Road Warrior, in The End League Complete Collection with a new cover by Canete and series colourist Matt Wilson.

"In the New York Times bestselling hit series The End League, the world didn't end with a bang, it ended with a takeover. Decades ago, the villains won. Civilization was reshaped into a brutal, broken landscape ruled by tyrants, cults, and monsters wearing familiar masks. Now the few remaining heroes—archetypes forged from the DNA of modern mythology—must attempt one final impossible mission: cross a villain dominated Earth to locate the last surviving artifact capable of turning the tide—the Hammer of Thor. "The End League was my first superhero story and my first hit series," said Remender. "It was also the DNA for much of my later work at Marvel. It's the end of the modern myth: a true finale. The kind of story you can't tell in a corporate universe, because the stakes here are real and there's no reset waiting around the corner. It's a world where the rotten outnumber and overwhelm the noble, leaving a small band of heroes with one last shot to try and prove that a few people with good intentions can still stand against a world of corruption." "At its core, The End League is an examination of what super-humans would really mean for an ordinary planet: the catastrophic consequences of even the smallest mistake by an all-powerful being, and the ugly reality of what average people might do once handed impossible power. Essential reading for fans of Remender's Uncanny X-Force."

The End League Complete Collection trade paperback will be available at local comic book shops on Wednesday, the 11th of March, 2026, and at bookstores and Amazon for Tuesday, the 7th of April, 2026.

