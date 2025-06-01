Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: 30 days of night, rodney barnes

Rodney Barnes Writes 30 Days Of Night: Falling Sun In October From IDW

Rodney Barnes writes the new 30 Days Of Night: Falling Sun out in October from IDW Dark and IDW Publishing

The 30 Days Of Night franchise, famed for Alaskan vampires, expands with this new horror comic series.

IDW introduces the IDW Dark imprint, focusing on horror titles like 30 Days Of Night and A Quiet Place.

CEO Davidi Jonas shifts IDW’s publishing focus to major horror comics and creator-owned properties.

Rodney Barnes is to write a new 30 Days Of Night series, Falling Sun, coming from IDW Publishing in October.

30 Days of Night was originally published as a three-issue vampire comic book miniseries by Steve Niles and Ben Templesmith from IDW in 2002, set in Barrow, Alaska, so far north that during the winter, the sun does not rise for 30 days. In the series, vampires, being vulnerable to sunlight, take advantage of the prolonged darkness to openly kill the townspeople and feed at will. Followed by numerous sequel series, in 2007, it was adapted into a film of the same name.

Screenwriter and producer Rodney Barnes is best known for working on shows such as The Boondocks, My Wife and Kids, Everybody Hates Chris, Those Who Can't, Marvel's Runaways, American Gods, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, as well as for being awarded by the Peabody Awards, American Film Institute, Writers Guild of America, BET Comedy Awards, and NAACP Image Awards. In 2017, he started working in comics on Secret Empire Falcon, Lando, Quincredible, Mandalorian and launched his own series Killadelphia from Image Comics. In 2022, Barnes founded publishing company Zombie Love Studios to publish Blacula: Return of the King with Jason Shawn Alexander.

At New York Comic Con, IDW revealed a new imprint, IDW Dark, for 2025, for creator-owned and licensed horror titles after the success of Beneath the Trees and 30 Days of Fright. Titles include A Quiet Place, 30 Days Of Night: Falling Sun, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite Of Spring, Smile, The Twilight Zone, Sleepy Hollow, and Event Horizon.

Previously Bleeding Cool had posted that "IDW has decided to become more focused as a company on publishing horror comics in terms of what they dub their co-creator originals, titles to follow up on their history of success with the likes of 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees and more". Well, that's the new IDW Dark imprint, isn't it?

And that "CEO and Publisher of IDW, Davidi Jonas, took an investment call while in the car as part of his duties of being a publicly traded independent comic book publisher. He announced the switch in publishing focus for the publisher, and that IDW would be launching a new horror imprint soon and "partnering with one of the largest licensors to be able to exploit their largest horror titles" as comics, collections and graphic novels, and are "some very noteworthy and popular horror titles and having those as part of our imprint, we expect will attract interest." And then look to exploit their co-creator-owned properties as a result of increased interest. And he says that this is one of the things he has focused on, to go as far and wise as they can."

