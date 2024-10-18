Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: a quiet place, IDW Dark

IDW Reveals IDW Dark For Event Horizon, Twilight Zone & A Quiet Place

Article Summary IDW launches IDW Dark, a horror imprint, expanding into creator-owned and licensed titles for 2025.

Partnership with Paramount enables IDW to publish titles like A Quiet Place and The Twilight Zone.

New titles include 30 Days Of Night: Falling Sun and Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite Of Spring.

CEO Davidi Jonas shifts IDW's focus to horror, leveraging popular licenses and co-creator properties.

At New York Comic Con, IDW revealed a new imprint, IDW Dark for 2025, for creator-owned and licensed horror titles, after the success of Beneath the Trees and 30 Days of Fright. They will also be using their relationship with Paramount to leverage more titles. Titles will include A Quiet Place, 30 Days Of Night: Falling Sun, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite Of Spring, Smile, The Twilight Zone, Sleepy Hollow and Event Horizon.

Previously Bleeding Cool had posted that "IDW has decided to become more focused as a company on publishing horror comics in terms of what they dub their co-creator originals, titles to follow up on their history of success with the likes of 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees and more". Well, that's the new IDW Dark imprint, isn't it?

And that "CEO and Publisher of IDW, Davidi Jonas, took an investment call while in the car as part of his duties of being a publically traded independent comic book publisher. He announced the switch in publishing focus for the publisher, and that IDW would be launching a new horror imprint soon and "partnering with one of the largest licensors to be able to exploit their largest horror titles" as comics, collections and graphic novels, and are "some very noteworthy and popular horror titles and having those as part of our imprint, we expect will attract interest." And then look to exploit their co-creator-owned properties as a result of increased interest. And he says that this is one of the things he has focused on, to go as far and wise as they can." Well, that's Paramount, who IDW already deal with for Star Trek and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Just making sure… no one is actually afraid of the new IDW logo, are they?

