Safiya Zerrougui's Queer Gothic Romance OGN, Henna For The Jinn

Samia Fakih at First Second had acquired Safiya Zerrougui's graphic novel queer gothic romance Henna For The Jinn for publication in 2026.

Safiya Zerrougui is a cartoonist, character designer, and illustrator based in Montreal, Quebec who has worked with Netflix, Disney TVA and HBO MAX as a character designer and visual development artist. She is the artist of We Are Big Time, a graphic novel written by Hena Khan set to be published by Knopf in the autumn. She was also published in Wonderful Women of the World and Teen Titans Go!: Undead?! from DC Comics.

In March, Safiya Zerrougui posted on Instagram, "Excited to announce that my historical fiction GN is now on submission! A queer Gothic romance, a mysterious estate filled with superstition, and lots of tension – all set in Algiers. Any interested editors, please contact my agent!".

Well, that was quick. it has just been announced that Samia Fakih at First Second had acquired Henna for the Jinn for publication in 2026. A new historical fiction YA graphic novel about "an Algerian girl who takes a job as a henna painter in a mysterious noble Turkish household while she investigates the disappearance of her brother". Safiya Zerrougui tweeted "SO excited to finally announce HENNA FOR THE JINN has found its home at @01FirstSecond! If you're a fan of queer gothic romances … this is for you! "

Safiya Zerrougui's agent Paloma Hernando at Einstein Literary Management negotiated the deal for world rights.

First Second Books is a prominent and ground-breaking American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Who is as brill as her surname sounds. Einstein Literary Management is a full-service independent literary agency.

