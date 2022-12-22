Sandman #1 Was The Most-Read Comic On DC Universe Infinite In 2022

DC Comics has issued the most popular comic books read on their DC Universe Infinite all-you-can-eat streaming digital reading platform. And, thanks to a certain Netflix TV show, Sandman #1 by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, published in 1988, is the most popular read comic book this year. And close behind is the DC Pride anthology, published and made available to stream from day one of publication. And while the game spinoff Batman books do well, the start of the current Nightwing run by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo is a strong performer, with the first issue of the New 52 Batman run from 2011 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo also charting high, alongside the first issue of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman Year One.

While for DC Comics series as a whole, it's all about the game spinoff Injustice Gods Amongst Us, as well as a variety of Batman runs. Though Sandman does make it into this chart as well, as well as Nightwing and the recent runs on Justice League and The Flash. But either way, Tom Taylor of Injustice, Nightwing and Dark Knights Of Steel should be very happy with these results too.

Top Ten DC Universe Infinite Individual Comics For 2022

The Sandman #1 DC Pride 2022 Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 Nightwing Vol 3 #78 Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #1 DC vs. Vampires #1 Batman '89 #1 Batman #1 (vol 2) Batman #404 Dark Knights of Steel #1

Top Ten DC Universe Infinite Comics Series For 2022

Injustice: Gods Among Us Batman Vol 3 Batman Vol 1 Detective Comics Vol 1 Batman Vol 2 Nightwing Vol 3 Detective Comics Vol 3 Justice League Vol 4 The Flash Vol 3 The Sandman

DC Universe Infinite is an online service by DC Comics that launched two years ago and streams DC-published comic books online. over the internet. It is a relaunch of the former DC Universe streaming service which previously had launched in 2018, after its video content and original programming was taken over by HBO Max in 2020. This also allowed it to serve an international market without TV and movie rights causing issues.