Sarah Mensinga Sells Rights To Baby Teeth Graphic Novel For 6 Figures

Article Summary Sarah Mensinga inks a six-figure deal with Abrams/Amulet for her new fantasy graphic novel Baby Teeth.

Baby Teeth is pitched as Amulet meets Hilda, with rebel fairies, heists, and a magical cover-up at its core.

The deal also includes Kindred Dragons 3, set for release in autumn 2027 ahead of Baby Teeth in 2028.

Agent Mark Gottlieb celebrates Trident Media Group's 500th six-figure+ deal with this major acquisition.

Baby Teeth is a new fantasy graphic novel by Sarah Mensinga, creator of Kindred Dragons, pitched as Kazu Kibuishi's Amulet meets Luke Pearson's Hilda. In the story, two rebel fairies steal the power source that hides their kind from humans – triggering a heist, a cover-up, and a queen's ultimatum.

Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams/Amulet has acquired world rights to Baby Teeth, with publication scheduled for autumn 2028. The rights to Kindred Dragons 3 were part of the deal and will be published in the autumn of 2027. Sarah Mensinga's agent, Mark Gottlieb at Trident Media Group, negotiated the deal.

Sarah Mensinga says, "Pardon me, I'll be floating joyfully around my house today! (If you want to bring me down to earth, just remind me this means drawing 450 more pages of full-color art!) Still, though, so exciting! Thank you to the amazing @markgottliebliteraryagent and I'm beyond delighted that I get to keep working with @sgtgreenbomb & @abramskids !!!"

Mark Gottleib says that he is "Thrilled to share this fantastic deal news! NYT bestselling author-illustrator Sarah Mensinga is returning to Amulet with BABY TEETH… in this six-figure deal to Charlotte Greenbaum at Amulet. I'm very pleased to share that this milestone also marks Trident Media Group's 500th (reported) six-figure+ deal — an achievement I'm incredibly proud of on behalf of our authors and team."

