Savage Spider-Man #2 Preview: Zemo Gets What He Deserves

In this preview of Savage Spider-Man #2, a man struggles to avoid being killed and eaten by a giant spider and his gang of bloodthirsty mutants… and he's the bad guy! Check out the preview below.

Savage Spider-Man #2

by Joe Kelly & Gerardo Sandoval, cover by Nick Bradshaw

Spider-Man has gone from "Friendly Neigborhood" to "Terrifying Jungle." Peter Parker has been mutated by horrible villains and is being hunted by one of Marvel's greatest villains: Baron Zemo. But Peter's fighting back, and he's taken over a tribe of monstrous victims like him. And the power they wield? It's going to be awfully hard to be responsible.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620301700211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620301700221 – SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN 2 SANDOVAL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620301700231 – SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN 2 RON LIM VARIANT – $3.99 US

