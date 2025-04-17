Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: daily planet, lois lane

SCOOP: A Big Change DC Comics Will Make To The Daily Planet (Spoilers)

SCOOP: The big change that DC Comics will be making to The Daily Planet in Superman (Spoilers)

Article Summary In 2025, DC Comics changes Daily Planet ownership & direction.

Morgan Edge is back in the picture after being dropped over ten years ago .

Lois Lane remains as Editor-in-Chief amid new changes.

All this happens as Perry White becomes mayor of Metropolis.

Bleeding Cool gets the nod that DC Comics is going to be making a big change to the Metropolis newspapers The Daily Planet in 2025, regarding who owns the thing and how that will affect the Daily Planet going forward. The Daily Planet was first mentioned in Action Comics #9 in 1939 and later became Clark Kent's journalistic output of choice, standing out of the Metropolic skyline with a giant globe that sits on top of the building inspired by the Old Toronto Star Building where Superman's co-creator, Joe Shuster, was a newsboy, the paper then known as the Daily Star, also the name of the Metropolis paper Kent first worked for. When the Superman newspaper strip came out, the name was switched to The Daily Planet to avoid issues with real newspapers.

In 1971, the Daily Planet was purchased by Morgan Edge, president of the Galaxy Broadcasting System. Edge began to integrate Metropolis television station WGBS-TV's studios into the Daily Planet building, and named Clark Kent as the anchor for the WGBS evening news. This attempt to modernise the Daily Planet was done away with fifteen years later with the Crisis on Infinite Earths, which eliminated Morgan Edge buying the Daily Planet, in favour of Lex Luthor having owned it, then sold to an international conglomerate, TransNational Enterprises, to buy the paper with Perry White as editor-in-chief. Lex would later buy the paper again and sold it down in favour of the LexCom news website. Lex later sold it again for a dollar to Perry White in exchange for killing a story. Then Bruce Wayne bought it. I mean, why not?

The New 52 in 2011 saw the Daily Planet as being bought by Morgan Edge and merged with the Galaxy Broadcasting System, with Lois promoted to run the TV division, with Clark acting as an on-the-scene reporter for the TV division, assigned the "Superman beat" before quitting. At the conclusion of the New 52, Lex Luthor buys the Daily Planet, only for Jimmy Olsen in 2020 to gain access to Luthor's funds and hand it to Perry White to run again. A heart attack and a decision to run for Mayor saw Perry White make Lois Lane the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet.

Well, it appears that, for whatever reason, blame it on Darkseid anomalies, or time travel in We Are Yesterday or the Valudus portals, but it seems that as Perry White is elected Metropolis mayor, the Daily Planet is owned by Morgan Edge again, and has been for some time. But also that, as a result of his divorce from Imani Edge, she now owns the Daily Planet. And, just as Morgan Edge did in Silver Age/Bronze Age continuity, she is planning to open the Daily Planet up as a worldwide news brand, with multiple streaming channels and branches in Gotham and Paradise Island and fact-checking social media. With Lois Lane still as Editor-In-Chief. And while other billionaire ex-wives like Melinda Gates fight malaria, she is making it her mission to fight disinformation, much of which her ex-husband caused. See her as somewhere between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos… how they were a few years ago, at least.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!