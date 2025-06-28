Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jim cheung, olivier coipel

SCOOP: Batman Comics In The Works From Jim Cheung And Olivier Coipel

SCOOP: Batman comic book projects also in nthe workd at DC Comics from Jim Cheung and Olivier Coipel.

Article Summary DC Comics developing new Batman comics with artists Jim Cheung and Olivier Coipel joining the lineup

Steve McNiven recently revealed as Tom King's artist for a 2026 Batman project, ending his Marvel exclusivity

DC giving top Marvel artists creative freedom with "when it's ready" deadlines for major Batman projects

Hints at potential releases of unfinished or unpublished Batman works from top creators before 2035

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported the news that Steve McNiven was Tom King's chosen artist for a 40-page Batman comic book project being published by DC Comics next year, marking the end of Steve McNiven's exclusive deal with Marvel Comics. But it seems this is just the beginning. DC Comics has other Batman projects lined up with other names more traditionally associated with Marvel Comics, especially those once exclusive to Marvel as part of their Young Guns exclusive deals. Because, until Batman goes public domain in about ten years, DC Comics gets to say to comic book artists, "Say, don't you want to draw a Batman project before you hang up your Bristol boards?"

Along with Steve McNiven, two of those are Jim Cheung and Olivier Coipel, and DC Comics isn't demanding any deadlines from them. A "when it's ready" is fine, as Marc Silvestri discovered on his Batman/Joker series, which took a decade or two. Cheing has been working on and off on his for the last five years, and Coipel for around three.

Basically, new Bateditor Rob Levin has inherited a bunch of high-profile Batman projects from major artists, all coming to fruition. May even get the conclusion of Rafael Grampa's Batman as well. Now, how about All-Star Batman and Robin the Boy Wonder after H2SH has finally wrapped up, Jim Lee? Or maybe, maybe uncover the unpublished Bagtman stories, such as Detective Comics #787 by Ed Brubaker and Ryan Sook, and Dark Detective III by Steve Englehart and Marshall Rogers, or even Gerard Way's unpublished Batman book. After all, I think it is DC Comics' official policy now that you can't have enough Batman on the comic book shelf. And they are going to test that theory to destruction. After all, they only have ten years left to be the only Batman game in town. In 2035, Marvel can put Batman in the X-Men, comics and films…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!