Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: crossover, Spider-Man/Superman
SCOOP: Logo Covers For All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman
These are the logo covers for the All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman crossover from Marvel and DC Comics
Article Summary
- Marvel and DC unite for the All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman crossover comic event.
- Top creators like Brad Meltzer, Geoff Johns, Dan Slott, and more deliver all-new superhero team-up stories.
- Spider-Man and Superman face off against classic villains like Lex Luthor, Norman Osborn, and Mysterio.
- Special one-shot issue features multiple variant covers and iconic character crossovers and surprises.
This is how the All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman crossover from Marvel Comics and DC Comics logo cover variant issue will look, front cover and back cover. With the classic look Superman and Spider-Man images, as well as a Bizarro and Black Costume/Venom version on the flipside…
And here's all the rest…
MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1
BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS,
JASON AARON, JOE KELLY & MORE! (W) • PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MORE! (A)
Cover by PEPE LARRAZ • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY
VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO
VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO
VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA
VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME Opeña
VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES
VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER
VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI • VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK
VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON
WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY David Marquez
HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA
BLANK VARIANT COVER AND LOGO MASH-UP VARIANT COVERS ALSO AVAILABLE
THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY!
• Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN and their friends and foes!
• Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!
• In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original Golden Age SUPERMAN as told by Slott/Martin!
• A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!
• SYMBIOTE hordes invade METROPOLIS as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic.
• Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN, as drawn by Todd Nauck!
• Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!
• MILES MORALES (SPIDER-MAN) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team!
All this, and more than a few super-surprises you'll be talking about for the next Fifty years!
72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99
RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.