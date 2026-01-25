Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: ,

SCOOP: Logo Covers For All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman

These are the logo covers for the All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman crossover from Marvel and DC Comics

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Marvel and DC unite for the All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman crossover comic event.
  • Top creators like Brad Meltzer, Geoff Johns, Dan Slott, and more deliver all-new superhero team-up stories.
  • Spider-Man and Superman face off against classic villains like Lex Luthor, Norman Osborn, and Mysterio.
  • Special one-shot issue features multiple variant covers and iconic character crossovers and surprises.

This is how the All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman crossover from Marvel Comics and DC Comics logo cover variant issue will look, front cover and back cover. With the classic look Superman and Spider-Man images, as well as a Bizarro and Black Costume/Venom version on the flipside…

Loco Covers For All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman

And here's all the rest…

Marvel Comics April 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1
BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS,
JASON AARON, JOE KELLY & MORE! (W) • PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MORE! (A)
Cover by PEPE LARRAZ • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY
VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO
VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO
VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA
VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME Opeña
VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES
VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER
VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI • VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK
VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON
WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY David Marquez
HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA
BLANK VARIANT COVER AND LOGO MASH-UP VARIANT COVERS ALSO AVAILABLE
THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY!
• Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN and their friends and foes!
• Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!
• In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original Golden Age SUPERMAN as told by Slott/Martin!
• A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!
• SYMBIOTE hordes invade METROPOLIS as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic.
• Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN, as drawn by Todd Nauck!
• Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!
• MILES MORALES (SPIDER-MAN) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team!
All this, and more than a few super-surprises you'll be talking about for the next Fifty years!
72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99
RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.