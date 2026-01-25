Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: crossover, Spider-Man/Superman

SCOOP: Logo Covers For All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman

These are the logo covers for the All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman crossover from Marvel and DC Comics

Article Summary Marvel and DC unite for the All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman crossover comic event.

Top creators like Brad Meltzer, Geoff Johns, Dan Slott, and more deliver all-new superhero team-up stories.

Spider-Man and Superman face off against classic villains like Lex Luthor, Norman Osborn, and Mysterio.

Special one-shot issue features multiple variant covers and iconic character crossovers and surprises.

This is how the All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman crossover from Marvel Comics and DC Comics logo cover variant issue will look, front cover and back cover. With the classic look Superman and Spider-Man images, as well as a Bizarro and Black Costume/Venom version on the flipside…

And here's all the rest…

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1

BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS,

JASON AARON, JOE KELLY & MORE! (W) • PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MORE! (A)

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME Opeña

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI • VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY David Marquez

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLANK VARIANT COVER AND LOGO MASH-UP VARIANT COVERS ALSO AVAILABLE

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY!

• Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN and their friends and foes!

• Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!

• In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original Golden Age SUPERMAN as told by Slott/Martin!

• A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

• SYMBIOTE hordes invade METROPOLIS as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic.

• Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN, as drawn by Todd Nauck!

• Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

• MILES MORALES (SPIDER-MAN) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team!

All this, and more than a few super-surprises you'll be talking about for the next Fifty years!

72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

