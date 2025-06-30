Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: ,

SCOOP: Valiant's Beyond Preview Edition Ashcan At San Diego Comic-Con

Valiant's Beyond Preview Edition Ashcan, free at San Diego Comic-Con from the Alien Books/IDW Publishing booth

Alien Books, the current publishers of Valiant Entertainment titles through IDW Publishing, will have a free ashcan giveaway at IDW's San Diego Comic-Con booth this year, booth #2729. This will contain new previews of all the Valiant Beyond issues #1s, Bloodshot, Tales of the Shadowman, All-New Harbinger, and The X-O Manowar, and will be limited to 2000 copies. And Bleeding Cool has managed to get a preview of this preview…

The Valiant Beyond Preview Edition Ashcan will feature select scenes from new series, Bloodshot #1, Tales of the Shadowman #1, All-New Harbinger #1, and The X-O Manowar #1. The first titles to be released as part of the new publishing partnership between Alien Books and IDW Publishing. All four series are designed to be new-reader friendly, which don't require encyclopedic knowledge to enjoy while still providing hints of deeper connections and easter eggs to long-time Valiant fans. A limited number of the Valiant Beyond Preview Edition Ashcan will be available for free at IDW Publishing's booth #2729 while supplies last. Upcoming issues of Valiant Beyond are currently available for pre-order through the IDW Publishing Monthly Catalogue and PRH Comics.

"GET YOUR FIRST EXTENDED LOOK AT A NEW ERA OF SUPERHERO STORYTELLING WITH A SPECIAL VALIANT BEYOND PREVIEW EDITION ASHCAN, ONLY AVAILABLE AT SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON! This special FREE ashcan contains exciting previews of four ALL-NEW comic book series from Alien Books, Valiant Comics and IDW Publishing: BLOODSHOT, TALE OF THE SHADOWMAN, THE X-O MANOWAR & ALL-NEW HARBINGER. Designed as the ULTIMATE jumping-on point, the Valiant Beyond line of comics are ABSOLUTE must-reads that will ENERGIZE your love for superheroes! This limited edition giveaway will be available FOR FREE while supplies last at IDW Publishing's Booth at San Diego Comic-Con. Available at IDW SDCC Booth #2729 while supplies last. 32-page, full color comic. Free, limited to 2000 copies. Script: Mauro Mantella, AJ Ampadu, Steve Orlando, Fred Van Lente, Art: Fernando Heinz Furukawa, Sergio Monjes, Guillermo Fajardo, Erik Tamayo"

 

 

