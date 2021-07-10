Scream Must Stop Spider-Man in Extreme Carnage Scream #1 [Preview]

It's a good thing Scream is around because if she wasn't, just think of all the damage Spider-Man could cause on his rampage. Wait, what? Well, in this preview of Extreme Carnage Scream #1, this six-armed Spider-Man isn't exactly the real deal. But it's hard to keep track with Marvel's nonstop stream of symbiote-based super-mega-crossover events. Look for the comic in stores on Wednesday and check out the preview below.

EXTREME CARNAGE SCREAM #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A) Chris Mooneyham (CA) Skan

SCREEEEEAM!

SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE writer Clay McLeod Chapman returns to the character to lend his lethal sensibilities to EXTREME CARNAGE!

Andi Benton has always been a fighter, and that's never been truer than since she bonded to the Scream symbiote a few months ago. But even after ABSOLUTE CARNAGE and KING IN BLACK, Andi has never had to fight like this – and, worse still, if she can't save her symbiote from whatever unseen force is affecting it, she might have to do it alone…

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $3.99