Scream Must Stop Spider-Man in Extreme Carnage Scream #1 [Preview]

It's a good thing Scream is around because if she wasn't, just think of all the damage Spider-Man could cause on his rampage. Wait, what? Well, in this preview of Extreme Carnage Scream #1, this six-armed Spider-Man isn't exactly the real deal. But it's hard to keep track with Marvel's nonstop stream of symbiote-based super-mega-crossover events. Look for the comic in stores on Wednesday and check out the preview below.
EXTREME CARNAGE SCREAM #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210515
(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A) Chris Mooneyham (CA) Skan
SCREEEEEAM!
SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE writer Clay McLeod Chapman returns to the character to lend his lethal sensibilities to EXTREME CARNAGE!
Andi Benton has always been a fighter, and that's never been truer than since she bonded to the Scream symbiote a few months ago. But even after ABSOLUTE CARNAGE and KING IN BLACK, Andi has never had to fight like this – and, worse still, if she can't save her symbiote from whatever unseen force is affecting it, she might have to do it alone…
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/14/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY210515 EXTREME CARNAGE SCREAM #1, by (W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A) Chris Mooneyham (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
