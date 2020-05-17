Second Sight Opens Submissions For Superhero, Horror and Sci-fi Comics.

Last week, Bleeding Cool looked at how Source Point Press was switching distribution to Corner-Box, direct from publisher to retailer. The distribution company also has listings for Red Stylo Media, Scout Comics and The Comic Signal as upcoming publishing and distribution partners. They are also being joined by new publisher, Second Sight Publishing, who are also opening their submission process for sci-fi, horror and superhero books. Second Sight states that their trade paperbacks and collected editions will be available in printed and digital format via Ingram Spark and that their single-issue solicitations will be offered at Corner-Box, eliminating Diamond from the distribution process. Here are the imprint brands they intend to be launching:

Horror : Second Sight Presents

Hero Line: Secondverse

Sci-Fi Line: Stellar Comics

Second Sight are looking for completed stories, but they intend to grow a shared continuity universe. Submissions should include the following: cover, seven coloured/B&W lettered pages, details of the creative team, the overall goal of the comic and whether or not the story is a one-shot, mini-series, maxi-series or ongoing series. Ongoing series will need the story/plot and have at least three issues ready for press. Everyone should provide a pitch, selling in on the comic and a reason Second Sight should publish your comic. Submissions should be e-mailed to:

Bradley Golden at Secondsightstudios2017@gmail.com

at Secondsightstudios2017@gmail.com Spike Jarrell at Crushedegollc@gmail.com

at Crushedegollc@gmail.com Marcus H. Roberts at mhroberts1965@gmail.com

Spike Jarell previously published as Smash Entertainment, Bradley Golden has been creating comics for, and with, Antarctic Press and Marcus H. Roberts wrote and published The Protector as Advent Comics. Together, they have created something with… second sight.

While many publishers are looking to restrict their publishing lines right now, Second Sight appears to be going in the opposite direction, but taking a different route to market.