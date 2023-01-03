Separated At Birth: Evie Dunn's Fetch & Storm King's Fetch

In 2014, Martin Dunn wrote about his then-Kickstartered project on Bleeding Cool. "Fetch: An Odyssey is a 48-page graphic novel created by 7-year-old Evie Dunn. It is the tale of a young girl's epic journey to recover her dog, Rosco, who is being held in the heavens of Mount Olympus by Zeus the King of the Gods. Her journey will take her deep within the heart of Greek Mythology as she faces off with Poseidon and his legion of sea monsters, races against Hermes, negotiates with Hades, takes Ares to task, and makes a few deals with some Titans. She will make new friends, encounter wondrous creatures, and come face to face with Zeus himself! This is a book that looks inside the mind of a child as she copes and comes to terms with dealing with the death of a loved one; it is a bittersweet story with a lot of love, pain, happiness, and more!" And on a more personal note, "It's about a 7-year-old girl who lost her best friend this past summer and decided that she wanted to find a way to remember him forever, In Evie's eyes, it was a way to help other people, and became a way for me, as a father, to help her understand death. The full story of the loss my family suffered is on the Kickstarter, but, to sum it up, this past summer we lost our family dog, Rosco. Rosco died due to complications with gastric torsion; this was a heavy loss to us and resulted in Evie wanting to create a comic." The project was launched on Kickstarter and fulfilled late in 2017 and 2018, though a couple of people reported not getting their book. They recently did a signing for the comic in a comic store in Ohio.

Last month, Bleeding Cool reported that Storm King Productions were to publish the following book in February 2023. John Carpenter Presents Storm Kids: Fetch Book One: The Journey, featuring, well…

FETCH THE JOURNEY GN

STORM KING PRODUCTIONS, INC

DEC221669

(W) Mike Sizemore (A / CA) Dave Kennedy

Join 12-year-old Danni, her younger brother Sammy, and the Greek Hero Odysseus, as they explore the Underworld to face both monsters and gods in a seemingly impossible adventure to fetch their dog back to the land of the living. Writer Mike Sizemore (JC'S TALES OF SCIENCE FICTION: VORTEX, JC'S TALES FOR A HALLOWEENIGHT) and the art team of brothers Dave Kennedy and Pete Kennedy, bring you an adventure for the ages, in FETCH: THE JOURNEY, the newest story from John Carpenter Presents Storm Kids. In Shops: Feb 08, 2023 SRP: 14.99

Storm King Comics, formed in 2012 as a division of Storm King Productions, is headed by writer/producer and editor Sandy King. Along with her husband, director John Carpenter, King states that she is focused on bringing the best writers from the worlds of comics, movies and novels together to bring their brand of horror and sci-fi entertainment to comics. John Carpenter is most commonly associated with horror, action, and science fiction films of the 1970s and 1980s, but who recently returned to Halloween, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. So… what do you think?

