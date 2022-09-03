She-Hulk #6 Preview: What's Namor's Problem, Anyway?

Which furry X-Men supports Eat Cake in Fancy Dresses Wednesday in this preview of She-Hulk #6? The answer may surprise you. Check out the preview below.

She-Hulk #6

by Rainbow Rowell & Luca Maresca, cover by Jen Bartel

HOW MANY MILES DOES IT TAKE…TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE?! The smash hit of 2022 rolls on with its best issue yet. Nightcrawler visits Book Law, but what does HE need legal defense for? And one of the greatest traditions in Marvel Comics history continues here!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620084900611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620084900621 – SHE-HULK 6 EDGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.