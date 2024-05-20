Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, dan didio, Defenders Of The Earth, mad cave

Dan DiDio's Defenders Of The Earth in Mad Cave August 2024 Solicits

Mad Cave Studios launches Defenders Of The Earth #1 by former DC Comics Publisher Dan DiDio and artist Jim Califiore for their August 2024 solicitations – DiDio talks about it below. As well as the launch of Kosher Mafia #1 by David Hazan and Sami Kivelä, original graphic novels A Phone Call Away by Rich Douek and Russell Mark Olson, Navigating With You by Jeremy Whitley and Cassio Ribeiro and a Spanish edition of World Class from their Maverick line. As well as ongoing series Gatchaman #2, Gatchaman: Galactor #2, Dick Tracy #4, The Last Wardens #2, Soul Taker #2, Love Me: A Romance Story #4, The Mammoth #3, Morning Star #5, Nottingham #15, Sanction #4 and When The Blood Has Dried #5. As well as their Papercutz publishing line with Art Baltazar's Yahgz Vol 2, the new Loud House and the new Asterix Omnibus.

Dan DiDio says "As a fan of the original animated series, I was excited by the opportunity to work on this title. I'm hoping to build on some of the show's classic elements and move them in new directions while exploring the personalities and lives of the characters that make the series great. One of the best aspects of the series was finding a way to unite the show's four but disparate, iconic stars following the end of their war with Ming. What I think sets it apart from other books featuring Flash Gordon, Mandrake, The Phantom, and Lothar is the added generational aspect of the story. That's the fun part of writing Defenders of the Earth. The father/son relationships of Flash and Rick, Lothar and LJ, father/daughter with The Phantom and Jenna, and mentor/protege with Mandrake and Kshir are really the heart of the story. What makes and breaks these families is key to saving the world from a new and more deadly challenge."

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH #1 (OF 8) CVR A JIM CALAFIORE

(W) Dan DiDio (A/CA) Jim Calafiore

Flash Gordon, The Phantom, Mandrake the Magician and Lothar are united again in this reimagining of the classic animated series, Defenders of the Earth. Picking up with characters and storylines from the original series, Flash confronts Ming in a final battle, only to find that even greater threats await him as his teammates as they each must confront ghosts of their past to protect their families and future. The first action-packed issue in an eight-part series! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

KOSHER MAFIA #1 (OF 5) CVR B SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

(W) David Hazan (A) Sami Kivelä (CA) Shawn Martinbrough

In Cleveland, Ohio, in 1936, Howard Berkowicz, the bookkeeper for the Jewish Mob finds himself on the wrong end of an enforcer's gun when he tries to spur the Kosher Mafia into action against the rising tide of domestic Nazism in the German American Bund. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

PHONE CALL AWAY TP

(W) Rich Douek (A/CA) Russell Mark Olson

Fourteen years ago, Emma and Andrew Walker suffered a devastating loss when Mandy, their 6-year-old daughter, was kidnapped. Her unrecognizable body was found one week later. The case and resulting media coverage moved an entire nation to the point that everyone knew who the Walkers were. Everyone felt sympathetic…which indirectly propelled the Walker's businesses and careers. Years pass, and now their second child is missing–can they find her in time? Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

GATCHAMAN #2 CVR A INAKI MIRANDA

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Chris Batista (CA) Inaki Miranda

A terrifying mecha has attacked the city of Amegapolis! The Science Ninja Team are the city's only savior from total destruction… but their ship is trapped in the monstrosity's magnetic grasp! Meanwhile, world-renowned scientists are being captured by an unknown entity. With the Ninja Team out of commission and the town in danger, who can Doctor Nambu call on? The second exciting issue in an ongoing series that expands upon the original anime series! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

DICK TRACY #4 CVR C INC 1:10 FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA VAR

(W) Alex Segura, Michael Moreci (A) Geraldo Borges (CA) Francesco Francavilla

THE ICONIC PULP HERO RETURNS IN THE HIT NOIR REVIVAL! Detective Dick Tracy and his allies are starting to piece together the mystery of the savage Green Eye killings, but the puzzle is revealing a much bigger and deadly conspiracy – one that weaves back its tentacles to some unexpected places. Can the Man in Yellow uncover the truth – and defeat the City's newest kingpin – in time to survive and prevent all-out war? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

GATCHAMAN GALACTOR #2 (OF 4)

(W) Steve Orlando (A/CA) Kath Lobo

A sickness grows within Galactor. It's not one of the usual rivals seeking to replace Berg Katse's command, but an infestation that goes back to the organization's earliest days. Berg's secret is out, and mafiosos are out to kill him. An attack on him is an attack on Galactor… and the only solution is extermination. The action and intrigue continue in a thrilling second issue! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

LAST WARDENS #2 (OF 6)

(W) Elliot Sperl, Amit Tishler (A) Rui Silveira (CA) Zach Howard

Danielle Pryer's life quickly falls apart when her long-lost brother's affliction transforms their family home into a monstrous mass of flesh and bone. As his cancerous growth slithers its way into Bleakwood, Danielle tries to juggle between stopping The Wardens from killing her sibling and preventing the destruction of their hometown. Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

SOUL TAKER #2 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Thomas E. Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Michael Sta Maria

Amarantha is the last of her kind, the Nehmer, a race that fed upon the life forces of an unsuspecting humanity. She has maintained a comfortable lifestyle for years by trading her blood and hair samples for funds from the mysterious Magnes Corporation. Now, Magnes wants more than blood and hair; they want Amaranatha and will stop at nothing to get her. Normally, this would be her time to run, to disappear…but now it's about more than her. She's not ready to leave Rosalie, her only connection to the human world, behind. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

MORNING STAR #5 (OF 5)

(W) Tim Daniel, Daniel DB Andry (A/CA) Marco Finnegan

All has gone up in flames–the Garret family's burial of their father Nathan, Jolene's plans for closure and a fresh start for her children Charlie and Marabeth, and now even the Morning Star lookout tower burns! Haunted and stalked through the Kootenai Forest by memories of her past and delirious visions of her missing family, Jolene's torment has exploded beyond the bounds of reason and so too has her quest to find her missing children. But something far beyond her wildest imaginings reaches out to Jolene to pull her back from the edge of madness. Something that transcends space and time. No telephones. No electricity. No transportation. No escape. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

LOVE ME #4 (OF 4) A ROMANCE STORY

(W) Francesca Perillo (A/CA) Stefano Cardoselli

JoJo has discovered where Gilda, the love of his life, is being held against her will, and nothing will stop this smitten robot from reuniting with the woman he adores…Not even the very heavily guarded home that belongs to Alfonso Polpette, the Mafia leader. Go, JoJo! Go! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

MAMMOTH #3 (OF 5)

(W) Paul Tobin (A/CA) Arjuna Susini

Faced with a lake of the dead and memories of her mother, Jess isn't sure which she wants to escape more. A desperate drive through the endless forest solves one of them for Jess and the others, but the eerie Broke Tree Valley isn't going to let them off that easily, because although Olivia seems to know the way, that path leads not only straight to the very real problem of some felons with guns but a supernatural entity, the titanic ghost in the forest known as the Mammoth. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

SANCTION #4 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Dan Panosian

Detectives Dimitrovich and Smirnoff have caught up to the serial murderer they've been hunting, and it leads to a brutal battle. But finding the culprit only leads to more trouble – and more attempts on their lives. After realizing someone else is pulling the killer's strings, Dimitrovich and Smirnoff face an even deadlier threat. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

WHEN THE BLOOD HAS DRIED #5 (OF 5)

(W) Gary Moloney (A) Daniel Romero (CA) Marco Rudy

For five years, Meabh of Cklonia has lived a lie among the people of Carraig an Bhun…abandoning the way of violence and trying to atone for the innocent blood on her hands. Now, as the sun sets on the Lough Inn, she draws her sword once more, and the people who accepted her as one of their own are about to learn the harsh truth. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

NOTTINGHAM #15 (OF 15) CVR A CONNERY VOLK (MR)

(W) David Hazan (A/CA) Shane Connery Volk

Swansong—With Nottingham in ruins, the Sheriff reels from a final betrayal. Injured, exhausted, and alone beneath the castle, with the lives of the entire city at stake, Blackthorne must make one last fateful choice. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

WORLD CLASS SPANISH LANGUAGE EDITION TP

(W) Jay Sandlin (A/CA) Patrick Mulholland

The fan favorite Maverick graphic novel from Jay Sandlin and Patrick Mullholland — now in a new Spanish language edition! Football is a religion where Adrian "The Colombian Cannon" Molina comes from and with his wicked right leg, he has a clear shot to the promised land of the European Junior Leagues. But when a football scout offers him a full scholarship to an elite prep school in London, the news seems too good to be true. His enrollment hits a snag upon meeting the team's star striker, Titan Evans. Titan is everything Adrian is not; rich, powerful, connected, and with a hunger to dominate the school as well as the pitch. The constant fighting, teasing, and bullying, brings about crippling anxiety of losing his spot on the team. That's until Luciano DeSilva takes him under his wing, and gives Adrian the confidence to be himself and value his position on the team. From visionary writer and podcaster Jay Sandlin (Over the Ropes), illustrator Patrick Mulholland (Power Rangers), and superstar colorist Rebecca Nalty (GLOW) comes a foot- ball story, that blends the energy and heart of Shonen manga with a story about finding the right people in your life to not only make you a better player, but a better person. Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

YAHGZ HC VOL 2 THE GWASH WAR

(W/A/CA) Art Baltazar

WATCH OUT! The evil GWASH MONSTERS are invading Cray City! Their evil leader, The GWASHIE is set upon revenge! And CRAYBI CRAYNOBI may be the only one who can stop her! Continuing the story events from where YAHGZ The Craynobi Tales left off; we find our Cray heroes thrown into the GWASH WAR! This action-packed adventure of good versus evil tells us more about the Cray characters and reveals much more of the legendary Cray Lore and the mysteries that surround the Land of YAHGZ! What is The Cray Stick of Joy? How angry is the Angry Stick? What magical mysteries do they possess? One thing is for sure, if the sticks touch it will mean destruction and devastation for all! What challenges lie in front of the Crays? Why won't Weezerd use the Mystic Orb? What does the Giant Green Gorilla play in all this? Will the Cray Cousins find the Cray Stick of JOY in time to save CRAY CITY? New characters! New secret origins! Questions answered in this epic tale of CRAY Proportions! Join us on this "30 years in the making" epic journey! By famous cartoonist ART BALTAZAR. Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

LOUD HOUSE TP VOL 21 HOWLING GOOD TIME

(W/A/CA) The Loud House Creaitve Team

Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters, Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lola, Lana, Lisa, and Lily share their loud house with their fuzzy, and feathery friends – from bats and cats to dogs and frogs! In a lesson in cohabitation, Walt has to bunk up with one of his pals. But if birds of a feather flock together, what does that mean for snakes, hamsters, and dogs? Then, Lily is determined to get a super pony prize from a cereal box. But the counter is so high! Can she enlist the help of her pets to grab that cereal prize? Plus: Lucy has a big school project about her flying familiar, Fangs the bat. Can Fangs hang out long enough for Lucy and Lincoln to record the video? Things are about to get batty. And: Lincoln gets a visit from his friend in Great Lakes City, Ronnie Anne! He has a whole day of his favorite roleplaying game, Orcs, Horks, Wizards, and Pork, planned, but is Ronnie Anne ready to devote her day to learning the rules? Grab a pair of dice and roll to find out and you can start your own RPG adventure too! But watch out for snake eyes… El Diablo (or any of the many pets) could be just around any corner of the Loud House! Featuring all-new stories by the talent behind the Emmy-nominated series THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES Retail: $12.99 HC $7.99 SC In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

ASTERIX OMNIBUS HC VOL 12

(W) Rene Goscinny (A/CA) Albert Uderzo

In "Asterix and Obelix's Birthday," the creators celebrate the series' 50 year anniversary with a collection of tall tales and taller travel trails for the one and only Asterix, who deserves a great big birthday treat. Then in "Asterix and the Picts," Asterix and friends travel to Scotland, where they meet the "painted men," also known as the Picts, and they learn that these men do more than paint. Finally in "Asterix and the Missing Scroll," Julius Caesar is raging over a missing scroll that may or may not be Caesar's own Comments on the Gallic War. Will all these exciting adventures affect our humble Gaulish friends? Retail: $22.99 HC $14.99 SC In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

