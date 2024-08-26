Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, she-hulk

She-Hulk Still Doesn't Know Who Spider-Man Is (Amazing #56 Spoilers)

Amazing Spider-Man #56 sees Zeb Wells, Lee Gatlin, John Romita Jr and more go back to the courtroom, with She-Hulk. Spoilers...

Article Summary She-Hulk fights for Ned Leeds in Amazing Spider-Man #56, unaware of Spider-Man's secret identity.

She-Hulk's knowledge gap stems from 2004's series, as Doctor Strange's spell erased her memories of Peter Parker.

The story picks up with She-Hulk engaging with both Spider-Man and a libel case against J. Jonah Jameson.

Peter Parker might owe She-Hulk for dropping the legal case, highlighting her recent street-level involvement.

Amazing Spider-Man #56 sees Zeb Wells, Lee Gatlin, John Romita Jr and more go back to the courtroom, with She-Hulk fighting for Ned Leeds in a case that has dragged out quite some time.

But it turns out that She-Hulk doesn't know who Spider-Man is. One More Day put his secret identity back in the box, but most of the Avengers seemed to have been told since. But yes, checking back, in 2004's She-Hulk from Dan Slott and the incredible Scott Kolins who should just draw Spider-Man for the rest of his life, she didn't know…

…or she may have found a more direct way to contact him.

And after getting him on the stand to sue J Jonah Jameson for libel…

…she may not have instructed her fellow council to include Peter Parker on the suit that Spider-Man was suing for. Well, it seems that he still hasn't told her… although since if you did know, Doctor Strange's spell made you forget, and you get told, all your memories flood back. Including that Peter Parker probably owes She-Hulk a massive legal bill for pulling out of that case.

Maureen O'Reilly was also a payroll accountant for Spider-Man Homecoming, Aquaman, Ghostbusters and Jurassic World. And now a bulldog of a lawyer in the Marvel Universe. But one way or another, this all helps back up why She-Hulk was so street-level available for the Gang War recently…

…tieing up one of a number of loose ends from that time. More to come of course. Maybe tomorrow, but definitely by Wednesday when Amazing Spider-Man #56 is published by Marvel Comics.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240797

(W) Zeb Wells, Lee Gatlin (A) Various (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

TOMBSTONE RETURNS IN A SPECIAL OVERSIZED LEGACY #950! The newst Kingpin of Crime will show his power to the other gangs of New York City by publicly killing Spider-Man. And of course the easiest way to get to Spidey is to kidnap…PETER PARKER?! On top of our oversized main adventure, this issue includes some new instant classic stories! Rated TIn Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $7.99

