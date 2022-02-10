Shuffle: The Soundtrack Behind the New Music-Powered Superhero

Crowdfunding in March on Zoop, Shuffle is a new graphic novel by writer JD Boucher and artist George Kambadais about a superhero whose super-suit is powered by music. Specifically, playing songs on an old MP3 player imbues the suit with different powers that last until the song is done playing. And Bleeding Cool has the honor of EX-X-XCLUSIVELY revealing the tracklist of real songs that will be plated in the comic. Well, all except one mystery song that won't be revealed until the book is out. But we'll get to that in a second.

Here's the synopsis of Shuffle:

David's summer vacation started normal, but when your brother's old mp3 player gets transformed into a super-powered suit, you learn to improvise. Now David can turn into Shuffle, the playlist-powered superhero! Every song he plays in the suit gives him a new superpower, but they only last as long as the song does. And the suit is stuck on shuffle. Luckily his best friend Megan is there to help him figure out his powers. But will that be enough to deal with living doodles popping up around town? And how will Shuffle deal when the threat comes from a place he never expected? Guess you better press play and find out, huh?

You can read more about Shuffle in an interview with Boucher here. The creative team and publisher Arledge Comics scoured the globe for the songs to be featured on the soundtrack. Minus that mystery track, here are the songs featured in the comic (not in the order they appear, to avoid spoilers):

Shuffle is lettered by Jodie Troutman and edited by Chuck Pineau. The crowdfunding campaign is set to launch in March and you can sign up to be notified here. And in an additional EX-X-XCLUSIVE (!!!!), here's some EX-X-XCLUSIVE preview pages as well: