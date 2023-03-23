Sidequest, Dust & eJunky Launch in Scout Comics June 2023 Solicits Lunches from Scout Comics in June include Sidequest, Dust, eJunky, Magician's Rabbit, Mashbone And Grifty, Death Drop: Assassin, The Quarry, Ranger Stranger, Talyn Seed Of Darkness, Thanks! Romina, Trance and Travellers Guide To Flogoria.

A bunch of launches from Scout Comics in their June 2023 solicits and solicitations, including Sidequest, Dust, eJunky, Magician's Rabbit, Mashbone And Grifty, Death Drop: Assassin, The Quarry, Ranger Stranger, Talyn Seed Of Darkness, Thanks! Romina, Trance and Travellers Guide To Flogoria.

SIDEQUEST #1

WRITER | GRANT STOYE

ARTIST | ALAIRE RACICOT & TANYA ROBERTS

COVER ARTIST | JOE BORCADO

COVER B | ALAIRE RACICOT

0423SC299 | 0423SC300

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

Weird things are happening in the countryside of Tol Kestra when the moon is out! This looks like a gig for D'arik and his merry band. That is, if they can just get out of their own way. Fisticuffs, Illicit Gambling, Questionable Parenting, and Drunken Pub Songs -SideQuest's action-packed first issue has it all! Plus, it contains a backup story featuring a day in the life of a spoiled lil' rich turtle! Written by Ringo-nominated creator Grant Stoye with linework by rising star Alaire Racicot. Eligible to order 1 free copy for every 10 of CVRA

MAGICIANS RABBIT #1

WRITER | AGENT DUNSTONE

ARTIST | FINLEY SOUTHWICK

COVER A | FINLEY SOUTHWICK

COVER B | DIEGO MARTINI

0423SC288 | 0423SC289

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023

COVER B 1:10 FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

NONSTOP! where Scout releases a World Premiere issue followed by the entire story a few months later in one volume. In a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has embraced robotic bodies to survive, one such robot begins to doubt his thoughts are really his own. Rabbit, robot 0045, is approached by a mysterious stranger known as the Magician, who begins an investigation toward a horrible truth that Rabbit could never have imagined. Perhaps this world is even more sinister than it seems.

MASHBONE AND GRIFTY #1

WRITER | OSCAR GARZA

ARTIST | ROLANDO ESQUIVEL

COVER ARTIST | CRYSTAL GONZALEZ

0423SC290

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

CHISPA. NONSTOP. Failed security guard Grifty and his mutant monkey man sidekick Mashbone set up a private detective agency in a booth at a local bar. Their first case comes along just as the owner calls in their tab. But the missing gamecock they begin to track down leads them into more danger than two losers can handle.

DEATH DROP DRAG ASSASSIN #1

WRITER | DAVID HAZAN

ARTIST | ALEX MOORE

COVER A | ALEX MOORE

COVER B | LIANA KANGAS

0423SC279 | 0423SC280

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

COVER B 1:10

DEATH DROP, a hitman turned drag queen, enters a race against time to

find her missing drag sister as a mysterious rash of killings and disappearances

spreads across the city. With the specter of her former mentor

haunting her every step, Death Drop must decide how far she is willing to

be pulled back into a life of violence in order to protect her community in

this supernatural queer noir.

DUST #1

WRITER | BRETT REGISTER

ARTIST | GASTON GOMEZ

COVER A | GASTON GOMEZ

COVER B | AARON CONLEY

0423SC281 | 0423SC282

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

Jupiter has ignited, the Earth has turned to Dust. The rich and powerful have built a utopia underground.

The rest of humanity are left to die on the surface. Those below forge a life of luxury, while

those above lead a life of poverty where only the strong survive. One of these few is a girl named,

Keeli. Abandoned by her family and deported to the surface, Keeli grew up tough, taking to a life

of thievery to survive. At first glance, she might look like just another dust pirate … but, what Keeli

doesn't know is that she's the hero of our story. And the secret she's about to uncover will change the

trajectory of the world forever.

Eligible to order 1 free copy for every 10 of CVRA

EJUNKY #1

WRITER | NICHOLAS TANA

ARTIST | KYLE FAEHNRICH

COVER A | DARICK ROBERTSON

COVER B | DANIELE SERRA

0423SC283 | 0423SC284

FULL COLOR | 40 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023

FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

NONSTOP! where Scout releases a World Premiere issue followed by the entire story a few months later in one volume. Hector Holmes, a bored, thrill-seeking Experience Junky (eJunky for short), takes a dose of a new alternative reality drug known as Torch which causes him to experience the memory of a train wreck that took place hundreds of years ago from the perspective of a long-deceased passenger. The dosage lands him in the hospital where he is approached by a special task force of the World Corporation Organization (W.C.O.) to investigate The Guardians of Pain, the cult behind the new drug who may also be responsible for Hector's brother's untimely death.

THE QUARRY #1

WRITER | MIKE SALISBURY

ARTIST | MARVIN LUNA

COVER ARTIST | MARVIN LUNA

0423SC295 | 0423SC296

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023

FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

COVER B 1:10

NONSTOP! where Scout releases a World Premiere issue followed by the entire story a few months later in one volume. After a recent family tragedy, a boy sets out to purchase a Christmas tree with the help of his deceased big brother's girlfriend, Katie. Trying to ease his father's mourning and hold together what's left of the family, Katie and the boy attempt to reclaim a bit of the Christmas spirit and help each other deal with their profound loss. What unfolds changes them both. The Quarry is a comingof- age story about young love and loss, set against the harsh, winter wonderland of Northern Michigan.

TALYN SEED OF DARKNESS #1

WRITER | CASPIAN DRAKE & GEOFFREY RICKETT

ARTIST | BANISHED SHADOW

COVER A | BANISHED SHADOW

COVER B | ABIGAIL LARSON

0423SC303 | 0423SC304

FULL COLOR | 40 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/14/2023

COVER B 1:10

NONSTOP! where Scout releases a World Premiere issue followed by the entire story a few months later in one volume. Rulers Vlad Vorden & Amelia are bent on exterminating the witches whom they blame for spreading the bubonic plague known as The Black Death. They pursue the witch queen, Aradia, the last survivor. While seeking refuge, Aradia buries a bloody Seed of Darkness, a seed harnessing the power of the first true magic, the Ars Magica. Meanwhile…Talyn mourns the mysterious abduction of her sister at the hands of an unknown ghostly dark entity.

THANKS! ROMINA #1

WRITER | GIULIE SPEZIANI

ARTIST | S.E. CASE

COVER ARTIST | S.E. CASE

COVER B | JARED SAMS

0423SC305 | 0423SC306

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023

FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

CHISPA. After an unpaid internship upon graduating from college, young Latina Romina starts a job as an account coordinator at Lockroy Post, a television post-production house. But her first day feels like an unmitigated disaster. Romina has no office yet, the team is dealing with server issues and pushed deadlines, yet Clay—the coworker who is supposed to show her the ropes—keeps foisting paperwork on her rather than letting her help. On a phone call, her sister and father insist she should abandon ship and pursue a Masters. But Romina decides to stay and prove herself no matter what.

Eligible to order 1 free copy for every 10 of CVRA

TRANCE #1

SPECIAL PRIDE EDITION

WRITER | JOEY CAPUANA

ARTIST | PABLO MORENO COLLAR

COVER ARTIST | PABLO MORENO COLLAR

0423SC307

FULL COLOR | 56 PAGES | $9.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/14/2023

Special PRIDE edition one-shot. Welcome to Trance Nightclub, a queer hotspot beloved for heavy pours, sexy gogo dancers, and drag shows that change your whole life. Trance's patrons don't suspect that their favorite gay watering hole is

THE TRAVELER'S GUIDE TO FLOGORIA #1

WRITER | SAM MOORE

ARTIST | SAM MOORE

COVER ARTIST | SAM MOORE

0423SC308 | 0423SC309

FULL COLOR | 40 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/14/2023

After a freak work accident involving a fishing boat, a supposedly non-existent sea creature, and an interdimensional gateway, anxiety-

addled Harry Blandford finds himself stranded on the far-off world of Flogoria. Can he survive long enough to find a way back home?

Flogoria shocks Harry out of his comfort zone. He can no longer just blend in with the crowd. He's exotic, a weirdo, an actual alien! The

people he interacts with aren't just passing acquaintances. His foes are trying to hunt him down, and his allies see him as their only

hope. Whether they're friends or enemies, Harry has become a key part of their lives. Flogoria forces Harry to learn new skills, meet new

people, and test himself like never before. Maybe an unexpected adventure on an alien world is just what Harry needs to fulfill his true

potential.

Eligible to order 1 free copy for every 10 of CVRA

COVER ACOVER A

COVER B 1:10COVER 10

run by a coven of witches! When a serial killer stalks the LGBTQIA+ community, these partying witches must get deadly serious, finding

themselves unlikely detectives in a twisted supernatural mystery. They must clash with local police and witch law enforcement alike, and

face off against powerful Satanic forces, all to protect their chosen family. Mature Audiences.

RANGER STRANGER: SUMMER SPECIAL

WRITER | ADAM BATTAGLIA AND TYLER JENSEN

ARTIST | TYLER JENSEN

COVER ARTIST | TYLER JENSEN

0423SC297

FULL COLOR | 40 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/7/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

It's summer! Another hot, scorching, fireball of fun. At least the bluegill are biting. And the ticks. And the African hornets! And the slithering, bloodthirsty rattlesn–where were we? Oh right, summer. Fear not, because your favorite deranged wilderness guide, Ranger Garland Woodburn, has cooked up a real humdinger of a Summer Special full of camping tips, water safety, and other questionable gems of nature knowledge to learn and enjoy while the world burns all around.

BANSHEES #3

WRITER | DAVE DWONCH AND JESSICA BALBONI

ARTIST | RICCARDO FACCINI

COVER ARTIST | TIM DANIEL

0423SC277

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

Emily has drawn the serial killer, The Lion, out of "retirement" with disastrous results. Now, she must

adjust to her afterlife—trapped in her dormitory for eternity with The Lion's other victims. More secrets

are revealed as her roommate Abbey picks up where Emily left off, drawing the killer ever closer to

their next victim.

BY THE HORNS:

DARK EARTH #10

WRITER | MARKISAN NASO

ARTIST | JASON MUHR

COVER ARTIST | JASON MUHR

0423SC278

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/14/2023

Elodie and her friends finally know the location of pure magic, but getting to it is no easy task. Not

when it's located deep in an underwater cave haunted by sea wraiths.

ETERNUS #7

WRITER | ANASTAZJA DAVIS & DON HANDFIELD

ARTIST | KARL MOLINE

COVER ARTIST | ROB PRIOR

0423SC285

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023

FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

Created by Andy Serkis and Andrew Levitas. The warring gods atone for their sins by uniting to stop the power-hungry Poseidon in this epic finale.



JUNCTION JONES #3

WRITER | TC PESCATORE

ARTIST | LUCIANO CRUZADO

COVER ARTIST | LUCIANO CRUZADO

0423SC286

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

After barely escaping the disaster at Forshmak's carnivale, Mister Nibs and Junction Jones can feel the Authorities closing in. Not only that, they now find themselves in possession of the most dangerous and illegal device in all reality– a Time Dislocator. Forced to travel in the bowels under Junction Town to evade detection, their last hope to break the case comes from a mysterious text inviting them into the back rooms of a blackhole speakeasy that shouldn't exist. Tucked into the most dangerous alleyway in the most lethal section of the Skids, JJ and Nibs will finally come face to face with the mastermind that set all their torment into motion.



KITSUNE #4

WRITER | LUCA FRIGERIO

ARTIST | EMANUELE ERCOLANI

COVER ARTIST | EMANUELE ERCOLANI

0423SC287

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023

FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

The first clash with the rebels resulted in a victory for Kitsunichi Shimitzu and Yamanouchi Karamatsuki. However, the friends' momentary triumph will not staunch the flflow of blood. The violence will continue, demanding the ultimate sacrifice from loyal warriors. Meanwhile, as the political situation in the district becomes increasingly dangerous, Kitsunichi risks death—at the hands of his own son!



MIRACLE KINGDOM #2

WRITER | MICHAEL DAVID MCCARTHY

ARTIST | ALONSO MOLINA GONZALES

COVER ARTIST | ALONSO MOLINA GONZALES

0423SC291

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/14/2023

Winston is an angel. Digby is a cherub. Together, they are investigative partners charged with auditing prayers and sniffing out fraudulent miracles. Welcome to the Department of Divine Intervention, where the outcome of the universe is just another regular day in the office. In pursuit of disproving the dubious healing powers of a shady televangelist, Winston uncovers more anomalies than answers. Worse yet, the religious network that broadcasts the pastor's TV program appears to be controlled by hidden operatives.



MULLET COP: LICENSE TO KRILL

WRITER | TOM LINTERN

ARTIST | TOM LINTERN

COVER ARTIST | TOM LINTERN

0423SC292

FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $14.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/14/2023

After a near-death experience, a mall cop goes undercover as a manager at an all-you-can-eat buffet. With the help of his coworkers and a supercomputer/microwave called M.I.T.T. (Mall Industries Two Thousand), he takes on crime boss Robogrannie and her gang of thugs! Collecting the first Mullet Cop one-shot and Mullet Cop: Flavor of Danger one-shot of everyone's favorite mullet wearing mall cop.



OSWALD AND THE STAR-CHASER #3

WRITER | TOMMY KULIK

ARTIST | TOM HOSKISSON

COVER ARTIST | TOM HOSKISSON

0423SC293

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023

FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

King FEK will burn the revolving AXIS 3-F to the ground to get his way…and only one person has the guts to stop him–Oswald Bretters! Knight and King clash! Star-Chaser makes a daring rescue! The Devilfish swim in treacherous waters and a hero will fly again! You won't want to miss the explosive midpoint of the first story arc!



PARTING WAYS

WRITER | ALEX SCHERKENBACH

ARTIST | GUSTAVO NOVAES

COVER ARTIST | RUBÉN CUBILES

0423SC294

FULL COLOR | 80 PAGES | $12.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/14/2023

Gabriela is an immigrant with aspirations of achieving her own American Dream. Brandon is an army medic with his sights set on becoming a doctor. These two optimistic and determined souls should be the perfect match… but doubts and fate confront them at every turn. When each experiences their personal ambitions conflicting with shared dreams, will their love survive? Parting Ways is a romantic drama that challenges expectations about young love as this unique couple navigate who they are both as individuals and as partners. Alex Scherkenbach (Bittersweet Vows and Sweet Lullaby) and Gustavo Novaes (Bittersweet Vows and Sweet Lullaby) weave a love story that embraces the fantasy in the everyday and will tug at your heartstrings.

THE SARTORIAL GEEK #5

WRITER | VARIOUS

ARTIST | VARIOUS

COVER ARTIST | GINYY DI

0423SC298

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

The Sartorial Geek magazine is all about celebrating comics. This latest issue of The Sartorial Geek magazine dives into the wide world of digital and tabletop gaming culture. Fans of tabletop role-playing games can enjoy an interview with the lovely cosplayer and creator Ginny Di, as well as a discussion about how to find the right gaming group for you. This issue also explores digital fashion through a look at character design in The Legend of Zelda and a walk down memory lane with an early-2000s Barbie style breakdown.

SMOKETOWN

REMASTERED

WRITER | PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

ARTIST | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN

COVER ARTIST | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN

0423SC301

FULL COLOR | 200 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023

FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

From Eisner-Award nominated writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Superman, Captain America, Alien) and artist Scott Van Domelen comes this interconnecting series of chapters in the tradition of David Lapham's Stray Bullets, Brubaker/ Phillips' Criminal, and Pulp Fiction. After returning from Afghanistan, an

SNOW WHITE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE #4

WRITER | BRENTON LENGEL

ARTIST | LUANA VECCHIO

COVER ARTIST | DON AGUILLO

0423SC302

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/14/2023

Driven from their woodland camp, Snow White, Prince Charming, and Rapunzel are hurled out-of-the-frying-pan and into the fire. With the undead wolf pack hot on their heels, our heroes are forced to take their new enemy-turned-friend The Woodsman at his word. Together, they seek cover in a foreboding cabin in the woods—which is filled with creepy, occult artifacts… Aaaand is built entirely of gingerbread! But all is not as it seems behind this confectionery barricade—and The Woodsman is hiding a terrifying secret. American soldier struggling with PTSD tries to fit back into his old life. Instead, he and his family are pulled into the violent, criminal side of the seemingly quiet steel mill town the locals call "Smoketown." Collects the complete eight issue series.

THE WEST MOON CHRONICLE

WRITER | FRANK JUN KIM

ARTIST | JOE BOCARDO

COVER ARTIST | JOE BOCARDO

0423SC310

FULL COLOR | 88 PAGES | $12.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/28/2023

FOC DATE | 5/21/2023

The elusive creatures of mud and blood known as the dokkaebi live just off of Route 4 in east Texas, in the ancient pine forest known as the Tanglechase. Joon-Ho, a Korean immigrant with a shadowy past, and his estranged grandson Jae-Sun are the only people in the nearby town of Vane who know the true nature of the dokkaebi. Together, they must figure out what's causing the creatures to turn hostile. Perhaps it has something to do with the interdimensional portal at the heart of the Tanglechase, for it is from here that the past comes knocking, demanding a reckoning from both men. Collecting all three issues.

MIDNIGHT SKY COMIC TAGS

1 COPY – 0423SC313 – $6.99

5 COPIES – 0423SC315 – $29.99

10 COPIES – 0423SC314 – $54.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/7/2023 – FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

SNATCHED COMIC TAGS

1 COPY – 0423SC319 – $6.99

5 COPIES – 0423SC321 – $29.99

10 COPIES – 0423SC320 – $54.99

TART COMIC TAGS

1 COPY – 0423SC322 – $6.99

5 COPIES – 0423SC324 – $29.99

10 COPIES – 0423SC323 – $54.99

Own a piece of the tool that helped make some of your favorite Scout Comics! Presswork printer plates are 12 mm aluminum pages that

are used to print comics and trade paperbacks via offset printing. There is a total of 4 different plates. Black, Yellow, Magenta (Pink) and

Cyan (Blue). These collectibles are found in sealed envelopes of a random page from these great titles, and included is a sticker giving

the title, print run and date printed. Random plates may be signed by a creator or two! Allocations may apply.

0423SC316

$49.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

0423SC317

$49.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/14/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

0423SC318

$49.99

IN-STORE DATE | 6/21/2023

FOC DATE | 5/14/2023