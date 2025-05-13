Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: Silverhawks

Silverhawks #4 Preview: Rookie Silverhawks Face Mobster Mayhem

Commander Stargazer's new team of cybernetic heroes must face Mon*Star's criminal empire in Silverhawks #4, hitting stores from Dynamite this Wednesday.

As a vengeful Mon*Star begins to rebuild his criminal empire, the pressure is on Commander Stargazer to get his new team of SilverHawks out into the field to counter the mobster's moves. But with Quicksilver still adjusting to his unfamiliar new cybernetic parts, and Bluegrass, Hotwing, and the Copper Kidd all grappling with their own inner demons, their first mission is shaping up to be a real trial by fire!

SILVERHAWKS #4

DYNAMITE

FEB250295

FEB250296 – SILVERHAWKS #4 CVR B LEE & CHUNG – $4.99

FEB250297 – SILVERHAWKS #4 CVR C STOKOE – $4.99

FEB250298 – SILVERHAWKS #4 CVR D BORGES – $4.99

FEB250299 – SILVERHAWKS #4 CVR E MOSS – $4.99

FEB250300 – SILVERHAWKS #4 CVR F LEIRIX – $4.99

FEB250301 – SILVERHAWKS #4 CVR G MANIX – $10.00

FEB250302 – SILVERHAWKS #4 CVR H SPEARS FOIL – $9.99

FEB250303 – SILVERHAWKS #4 CVR I SPEARS FOIL VIRGIN – $29.99

FEB258913 – SILVERHAWKS #4 CVR W FOC BONUS SPEARS PURPLE – $4.99

FEB258914 – SILVERHAWKS #4 CVR X FOC BONUS SPEARS PURPLE FOIL – $9.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) George Kambadais (CA) Mark Spears

Grizzled comics veterans ED BRISSON and GEORGE KAMBADAIS lay out the battle plan in SilverHawks #4 supported by special reconnaissance imagery from MARK SPEARS, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, JAMES STOKOE, GERALDO BORGES, DREW MOSS, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, MANIX, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: 5/14/2025

SRP:

